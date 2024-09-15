Under the Radar: Mànran

By Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon
Published 15th Sep 2024, 07:00 GMT
ManranManran
Manran
Mànran have released a new folk-pop single ahead of their forthcoming UK-tour and Carnegie Hall debut, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Seven-strong folk group Mànran are due to release their super-catchy new folk-pop song Standing Still on Friday, ahead of a UK tour. Penned by Kim Carnie and Aidan Moodie, it’s their most commercial sounding song to date. A tribute to their love of pop music, the track retains Mànran’s trademark trad-folk roots and instrumentation, with Uilleann pipes, fiddle and accordion provided by Ewen Henderson, Gary Innes, Marcus Cordock, Ryan Murphy and Mark Scobbie. It was recorded and produced by UTR favourite Ross Hamilton aka Buzzkiller Music (Robbie Williams, Olly Murs).

The band have enjoyed airplay across the BBC and as far afield as Australia, earning the coveted International Artist of the Year award at the Australian Celtic Music Awards. They play live this Thursday on the Isle Of Colonsay and in Fort William on Saturday as part of Lochaber Live festival (organised by the band’s Gary Innes), with further dates in Oban, Aviemore, Kingussie, Aberdeen, Stirling, Glasgow’s Hoolie in the Hydro and a performance at New York’s Carnegie Hall in April 2025. Visit https://manran.co.uk/

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk

Dragon Soop is a caffeinated alcohol beverage that comes in a wide range of flavours including Dark Fruit Punch, Red Kola and Oranges & Lemons. 7.5% ABV. Please enjoy responsibly. 18+ only, visit https://www.dragonsoop.com

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice