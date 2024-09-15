Under the Radar: Mànran
Seven-strong folk group Mànran are due to release their super-catchy new folk-pop song Standing Still on Friday, ahead of a UK tour. Penned by Kim Carnie and Aidan Moodie, it’s their most commercial sounding song to date. A tribute to their love of pop music, the track retains Mànran’s trademark trad-folk roots and instrumentation, with Uilleann pipes, fiddle and accordion provided by Ewen Henderson, Gary Innes, Marcus Cordock, Ryan Murphy and Mark Scobbie. It was recorded and produced by UTR favourite Ross Hamilton aka Buzzkiller Music (Robbie Williams, Olly Murs).
The band have enjoyed airplay across the BBC and as far afield as Australia, earning the coveted International Artist of the Year award at the Australian Celtic Music Awards. They play live this Thursday on the Isle Of Colonsay and in Fort William on Saturday as part of Lochaber Live festival (organised by the band’s Gary Innes), with further dates in Oban, Aviemore, Kingussie, Aberdeen, Stirling, Glasgow’s Hoolie in the Hydro and a performance at New York’s Carnegie Hall in April 2025. Visit https://manran.co.uk/
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk
