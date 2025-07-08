Kneecap have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

It’s one of the most eagerly-anticipated - and controversial - gigs of the year.

Northern Irish rappers Kneecap are set to play Glasgow this evening (Tuesday, July 8) - just days before they were originally meant to play the city’s TRNSMT festival before being removed from the bill.

In May month band member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh was charged with a terror offence after allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah during a performance in November 2024.

Police then raised concerns about their appearance at Glasgow Green potentially leading to disorder.

The band played a triumphant set at Glastonbury recently, despite calls from politicians for them to be dropped.

And they’ll now play a gig in Glasgow that sold out in less than 80 seconds.

Here’s what you need to know about the concert.

When are Kneecap playing Glasgow?

Kneecap play Glasgow’s O2 Academy on Tuesday, July 8.

Who is supporting Kneecap at the Glasgow O2 Academy?

No announcement has been made about a support act for the gig - other than that there will be one.

What are the set times for Kneecap at the Glasgow O2 Academy?

Doors are at 6.30pm and no other official stage times have been announced. Having said that, judging by similar gigs in the venue, expect the support to start at around 7-7.30pm and for Kneecap to take the stage at some point between 8.30-9pm. The gig will be finished by 11pm at the latest.

Can I still get tickets for Kneecap’s Glasgow concert?

If you are looking for a late ticket you are out of luck - it’s a complete sellout. You can check for any resale tickets here, or try ethical ticket resale website Twickets.

Are there age restictions for Kneecap’s Glasgow gig?

The gig is over-16s only.

What the likely Kneecap setlist for Glasgow?

The band have been playing similar setlists at recent concerts. Expect to hear the majority of the following in Glasgow.