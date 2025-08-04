Everything you need to know about Karine Polwart's Glasgow gig, including set times, support & last minute tickets
Ahead of her upcoming Edinburgh Fringe performances, Karine Polwart is set to play Glasgow on Tuesday.
The Scottish singer-songwriter will take to the Kelvingrove Bandstand stage for a show with her band on August 5, with support from special guest Kris Drever.
Her show in Edinburgh earlier this year received a 4-star review from The Scotsman.
When is Karine Polwart playing Glasgow?
Karine Polwart will play Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Bandstand as part of the Summer Night series on Tuesday, August 4.
Who will support Karine Polwart at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?
Scottish folk musician Kris Drever - the vocalist and guitarist of Lau - will support Karine Polwart during her Glasgow show.
Karine Polwart Glasgow set times
While subject to change, you can expect runtimes for Karine Polwart’s Kelvingrove Bandstand show to look something like this:
- Gates open: 6.30pm
- Kris Drever: 7.45pm
- Interval: 8.30pm
- Karine Polwart: 9pm
- Finish: 10.30pm
Can I still get tickets for Karine Polwart in Glasgow?
Hoping to grab some last minute tickets to see Karine Polwart’s Kelvingrove Bandstand show? Well you are in luck, as there are still some last minute tickets available.
You can purchase tickets through Glasgow Life’s website for around £39.02 per person, before fees. There are also some verified resale tickets available via Ticketmaster.
Are there age restrictions?
Yes, there are some age restrictions in place for Summer Nights at the Bandstand. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over 18, with organisers suggesting it would be best for those over the age of 14. No under 6s will be allowed.
