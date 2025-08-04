Karine Polwart at the New Year's Day event in Edinburgh. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

Karine Polwart will perform at Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Bandstand as part of the Summer Nights series of events.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of her upcoming Edinburgh Fringe performances, Karine Polwart is set to play Glasgow on Tuesday.

The Scottish singer-songwriter will take to the Kelvingrove Bandstand stage for a show with her band on August 5, with support from special guest Kris Drever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her show in Edinburgh earlier this year received a 4-star review from The Scotsman.

When is Karine Polwart playing Glasgow?

Karine Polwart will play Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Bandstand as part of the Summer Night series on Tuesday, August 4.

Who will support Karine Polwart at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Scottish folk musician Kris Drever - the vocalist and guitarist of Lau - will support Karine Polwart during her Glasgow show.

Karine Polwart Glasgow set times

While subject to change, you can expect runtimes for Karine Polwart’s Kelvingrove Bandstand show to look something like this:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gates open : 6.30pm

: 6.30pm Kris Drever : 7.45pm

: 7.45pm Interval : 8.30pm

: 8.30pm Karine Polwart : 9pm

: 9pm Finish: 10.30pm

Can I still get tickets for Karine Polwart in Glasgow?

Hoping to grab some last minute tickets to see Karine Polwart’s Kelvingrove Bandstand show? Well you are in luck, as there are still some last minute tickets available.

You can purchase tickets through Glasgow Life’s website for around £39.02 per person, before fees. There are also some verified resale tickets available via Ticketmaster.

Are there age restrictions?