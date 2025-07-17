US singer JoJo Siwa performs on stage | AFP via Getty Images

The ‘Karma’ singer will perform at SWG3 in Glasgow this October.

JoJo Siwa has announced that she will bring her Infinity Heart Tour to the UK and Ireland later this year, with a stop set for Glasgow.

Best known for viral songs such as Karma, the Dance Moms and Celebrity Big Brother star is set to perform at SWG3 TV Studio in October.

The American singer, dancer and actress shared the news with fans on social media, writing: “The love and kindness you all have shown me means the world to me and I can’t wait to start my Infinity Heart Tour with you!

“It’s all of your favourite JoJo songs that you know and love plus, new music that I can’t wait for you all to hear! Let’s make tons of unforgettable memories singing and dancing together! See you soon!”

Siwa has shows lined up in cities including Dublin, Manchester, Newcastle, London, Brighton, Birmingham and Cardiff, with a number of European dates also announced.

Here is everything you need to know about JoJo Siwa’s Glasgow show, including presales.

When is JoJo Siwa playing Glasgow? All UK and Ireland tour dates

Following her show in Ireland, JoJo Siwa will kick off the UK leg of her tour in Glasgow on Wednesday, October 1.

Monday, September 29 - Dublin Academy

Wednesday, October 01 - Glasgow SWG3 TV Studio

Thursday, October 02 - Manchester O2 Ritz

Friday, October 03 - Newcastle Upon Tyne Digital

Sunday, October 05 - London O2 Forum

Monday, October 06 - Brighton Concorde 2

Wednesday, October 08 - Birmingham O2 Institute

Thursday, October 09 - Cardiff Tramshed

When do JoJo Siwa tour tickets go on sale?

General sale for JoJo Siwa’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates will begin at 10am on Monday, July 21.

Tickets will be available via TEG Europe as well as Ticketmaster.

JoJo Siwa is known for songs such as Karma. | Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Is there JoJo Siwa presale?

If you really can’t wait to buy tickets for JoJo Siwa’s Glasgow show, there is presale available.

Fans of Siwa can sign up for her mailing list to receive access to her presale from 10am on Friday, July 18. This will apply across all of her UK tour dates.

Then there will also be a local presale, at 12pm on Friday, July 18. Though no further details were given, it is likely that those signed up for SWG3’s mailing list will receive early access to JoJo Siwa tickets.

How much are JoJo Siwa tickets?

For her upcoming UK tour dates, JoJo Siwa ticket prices will range from £40.35 to £527.55. This includes Siwa’s Glasgow tour date and is before fees have been applied.

General admission tickets will cost £40.35, while VIP tickets with Meet & Greet are priced at £168, including entry.

They then jump up to £527.55 for “Ultimate VIP” tickets, also including entry.

Fans who pay for a VIP Meet & Greet ticket will receive access to Siwa’s pre-show soundcheck, featuring a Q&A with the star. In addition, their will also have a pre-show meet and greet with a photo opportunity, as well as VIP-exclusive merchandise, commemorative laminate and lanyard, early entry and merchandise access, as well as an on-site VIP host.

JoJo Siwa. | AFP via Getty Images

The star caused controversy earlier this year when it was announced that she was charging $900 (£696) for VIP tickets which would have fans help her set up shows on her North American tour - something she is offering again in the UK for those who splurge for Ultimate VIP.

Fans who select these tickets will receive all of the same perks as those who chose VIP Meet & Greet tickets but with some added extras. This includes watching the show from a “designated audience area” and access to exclusive autographed JoJo Siwa memorabilia, as well as being able to head backstage after the show to say bye to Siwa.