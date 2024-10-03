As her UK shows are almost sold out, it turns out Sabrina Carpenter isn’t the most valuable artist under 25 🤔

A new study has looked into the rise of American musicians under the age of 25 and how much their net worth is estimated to be.

While you may think Sabrina Carpenter will top the list, there are younger artists who still have a greater net worth despite her meteoric rise.

So who are the top ten richest American artists under the age of 25, according to recent research?

With her UK shows expected to sell out shortly ahead of her arrival in 2025, you would think that means Sabrina Carpenter has quite the net worth and generational wealth at this stage.

But remarkably, according to a study by Hello Millions, she doesn’t even hit the top five young artists that are worth millions. In fact, she’s quite further down the list, according to the study undertaken.

With her UK tour almost sold out, surely Sabrina Carpenter is the richest US artist under the age of 25 - right? | Contributed

Carpenter, who is expected to sweep the MTV European Music Awards when it takes place in Manchester in November, at the age of 25 is worth an estimated $12 million, taking into account her recent ticket sales, merchandise sales and her all important music sales record since the release of her sixth studio album, Short ‘n’ Sweet.

In fact, it’s another younger musician who is also set to tour the United Kingdom in 2025 who tops the list with an incredible amount given they’re only 22 years old as of writing.

So who is the richest American artist under the age of 25? Place your bets now!

Who is the richest American artist under the age of 25?

Billie Eilish with an estimated net worth of $50 million USD tops the 10 richest US artists under the age of 25 | Getty Images

It’s not Sabrina Carpenter, believe it or not. Despite her meteoric rise throughout the year, she is currently only joint seventh in the list compiled by Hello Millions and Celebrity Net Worth.

Topping the list by a very large amount is the Bad Guy herself, Billie Eilish, who is estimated to be worth $50 million at only the age of 22 years old. Despite being the but of some jokes throughout the year, Jojo Siwa is the second richest American artist under the age of 25, with an estimated net worth of $20 million, with Roddy Ricch joining her on the podium.

Look further down the list and you’ll find Sabrina Carpenter sharing her position with rapper Lil Pump, with both as of writing estimated to have a net worth of $12 million, while Old Town Road performer Lil Nas X squeaks in at tenth place with a net worth estimated to be $9 million USD.

The top ten richest American artists under 25 - full list

Billie Eilish (22) - $50 million

Jojo Siwa (21) - $20 million

Roddy Ricch (25) - $20 million

Madison Beer (25) - $18 million

Olivia Rodrigo (21) - $16 million

Dixie D’Amelio (22) - $15 million

Lil Pump (23) - $12 million

Sabrina Carpenter (25) - $12 million

Youngboy NBA (24) - $10 million

Lil Nas X (25) - $9 million