Who Will Win Celebrity Big Brother 2025? Here's who's favourite to win the reality show - and who will be evicted next

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 18th Apr 2025, 11:58 BST

Three down and ten to go...

It’s nearly two weeks into the latest series of Celebrity Big Brother and 10 well known faces remain in one of the most famous houses in television - being filmed 24 hours a day.

So far former politician Michael Fabricant and talk show host Trisha Goddard have been evicted - in episode 5 and 8 respectively.

Meanwhile, Oscar-nominated Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke was shown the door in episode 6 for unacceptable behaviour.

This evening will see either Eastenders actress Patsy Palmer or Olympian Daley Thompson be evicted.

They are up for eviction after Thompson received four nominations from Angellica, Chris, Donna and Patsy, while Palmer received five nominations from Angellica, Chris, Danny, Ella and JoJo.

Thompson is the red hot 1/5 favourite to go, while Palmer is an unlikely 10/3 to pack her bags.

Meanwhile, here’s who the bookies think has the best chance of winning - and who is already living on borrowed time.

'Britain's Got Talent' star Danny Beard won the fourth series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. The drag queen is now favourite to also triumph in Celebrity Big Brother - with odds of 7-4.

1. Danny Beard - 7/4

'Britain's Got Talent' star Danny Beard won the fourth series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. The drag queen is now favourite to also triumph in Celebrity Big Brother - with odds of 7-4. | Getty Images

Coronation Street favourite Jack Shepherd, who played baddie David Platt in the show, is the 3/1 second favourite to win this year's Celebrity Big Brother.

2. Jack P Shepherd - 3/1

Coronation Street favourite Jack Shepherd, who played baddie David Platt in the show, is the 3/1 second favourite to win this year's Celebrity Big Brother. | Getty Images

Former Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa is now a successful dancer, actress and singer, whose video for song 'Boomerang' has been viewed over a billion times. She's now a 4/1 shot for the Big Brother title, seeing her odds shorten from 10/1 in recent days.

3. JoJo Siwa - 4/1

Former Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa is now a successful dancer, actress and singer, whose video for song 'Boomerang' has been viewed over a billion times. She's now a 4/1 shot for the Big Brother title, seeing her odds shorten from 10/1 in recent days. | Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Love Island favourite Chris Hughes is priced at 5/1 to be last to leave the house.

4. Chris Hughes - 5/1

Love Island favourite Chris Hughes is priced at 5/1 to be last to leave the house. | Getty Images

