It’s nearly two weeks into the latest series of Celebrity Big Brother and 10 well known faces remain in one of the most famous houses in television - being filmed 24 hours a day.

So far former politician Michael Fabricant and talk show host Trisha Goddard have been evicted - in episode 5 and 8 respectively.

Meanwhile, Oscar-nominated Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke was shown the door in episode 6 for unacceptable behaviour.

This evening will see either Eastenders actress Patsy Palmer or Olympian Daley Thompson be evicted.

They are up for eviction after Thompson received four nominations from Angellica, Chris, Donna and Patsy, while Palmer received five nominations from Angellica, Chris, Danny, Ella and JoJo.

Thompson is the red hot 1/5 favourite to go, while Palmer is an unlikely 10/3 to pack her bags.

Meanwhile, here’s who the bookies think has the best chance of winning - and who is already living on borrowed time.

1 . Danny Beard - 7/4 'Britain's Got Talent' star Danny Beard won the fourth series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. The drag queen is now favourite to also triumph in Celebrity Big Brother - with odds of 7-4.

2 . Jack P Shepherd - 3/1 Coronation Street favourite Jack Shepherd, who played baddie David Platt in the show, is the 3/1 second favourite to win this year's Celebrity Big Brother.

3 . JoJo Siwa - 4/1 Former Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa is now a successful dancer, actress and singer, whose video for song 'Boomerang' has been viewed over a billion times. She's now a 4/1 shot for the Big Brother title, seeing her odds shorten from 10/1 in recent days.