JLS will soon rule over audiences at Edinburgh Castle as part of a series of summer concerts.

Having found fame on The X Factor back in 2008, Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes, and JB Gill are currently travelling around the UK with their Summer Hits Tour.

Best known for songs including Everybody In Love and The Club Is Alive, after several years together the boyband split up in 2013 before reforming in 2021 for a series of comeback shows.

JLS most recently performed in Scotland last year, with a show at the OVO Hydro, and are among Castle Concert acts such as Madness and Manic Street Preachers.

For fans looking for a dose of nostalgia here’s everything you need to know about JLS at Edinburgh Castle. including stage times, their support act and more.

When will JLS perform at Edinburgh Castle?

JLS will perform at Edinburgh Castle on Tuesday, July 9.

Who is their support act?

Tinchy Stryder will support JLS during their Edinburgh Castle show.

The Ghanaian British rapper is best known for his songs such as Number 1, Never Leave You and Bright Lights, though he is also the CEO and creative director of Goji Electronics.

He was also part of the grime group Roll Deep with artists including Wiley and Dizzee Rascal.

JLS Edinburgh Castle stage times

Event timings for the show are subject to change but organisers have confirmed that gates will open at 6.45pm, with the show expected to end at 10.30pm.

Music from the show is likely to be heard throughout the city centre. Although there has been no official confirmation of when JLS will take to the stage, based on previous shows it could be some time around 9pm.

Are there still tickets available?

If you’re thinking about grabbing some last minute tickets for JLS, then you’re in luck.

Tickets for their Edinburgh show are still available to purchase through Ticketmaster starting from £55.95 - not including fees.

What will be on JLS’s setlist?

For their Edinburgh Castle setlist, JLS are likely to keep it fairly similar to other dates on their Summer Hits tour.

While there are likely to be some variations - such as shortened versions - fans can expect to hear the following songs:

Eyes Wide Shut

Hottest Girl in the World

Day One / Finesse

Do You Feel What I Feel?

Eternal Love

One Shot

So Many Girls

Only Making Love (Shortened)

Take a Chance on Me (Shortened)

Proud

The Club Is Alive

DJ Set Megamix

She Makes Me Wanna

Beat Again

Encore: Love You More

Love You More Everybody in Love

Other things to keep in mind if you’re going...

If you’re among the many fans flocking to see JLS at Edinburgh Castle, there are several things to keep in mind before you go.

The only way to access the concert will be via Castlehill, which is a steep cobbled street and sensible shoes are recommended.

