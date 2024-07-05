Madness Edinburgh Castle Stage Times: Gig set times, support tickets, likely setlist and age restrictions

By David Hepburn
Published 5th Jul 2024, 10:35 BST
Madness are set to play a huge concert in Scotland's Capital.
Madness are set to play a huge concert in Scotland's Capital. | Getty Images for The National Lo
The nutty boys are back, and playing one of their biggest Scottish concerts to date.

Emerging from the backstreets of Campden Town in the late 1970s, Madness can boast 10 UK top ten albums, 15 top ten singles and a multitude of awards, including a prestigious Ivor Novello.

They have been one of the biggest and most loved British bands for four decades and are well know for their raucous live sets.

They released their 13th studio album late last year and are now touring with a set mixing new songs with their impressive greatest hits catalogue.

And theres good news for Scottish fans - with a stop in Edinburgh.

Here's everything you need to know about the gig.

When are Madness playing Edinburgh?

Madness play Edinburgh Castle on Friday, July 5.

Will there be a support act?

Madness will be supported by Kid Kapachi, who have previously supported the likes of Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Liam Gallagher. The English punk band have released three studio albums to date, including Here's What You Could Have Won, which features a guest spot from Bob Vylan and hit the UK Top 40 Album Charts.

What are the stage times?

Doors open at 6.45pm and the gig will end at 10.30pm. No official stage times have been released, but expect Kid Kapachi on from around 7.30pm, followed by Madness at around 8.30pm.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available here, starting at £67.25 (plus the inevitable booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions?

In the standing areas it’s over 14s only and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18. In the seated sections under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.

What is the likely Madness setlist?

Madness are playing a pretty similar setlist every night of their current tour - expect to hear the majority of the following songs in Edinburgh, played at a recent gig at Lincoln Castle.

  1. One Step Beyond
  2. Embarrassment
  3. The Prince
  4. C'est la vie
  5. NW5
  6. My Girl
  7. The Sun and the Rain
  8. Hour of Need
  9. Wings of a Dove
  10. Lovestruck
  11. Run for Your Life
  12. Bed and Breakfast Man
  13. Shut Up
  14. Round We Go
  15. Mr. Apples
  16. Highway to Hell
  17. House of Fun
  18. Baggy Trousers
  19. Our House
  20. It Must Be Love
  21. Madness
  22. Night Boat to Cairo
