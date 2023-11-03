JLS Glasgow Hydro gig: stage times, support, age restictions, tickets and likely setlist
A hugely successful boyband who rose to fame on a television talent show are making a stop in Glasgow on their latest tour.
JLS (an acronym for Jack the Lad Swing) came second on The X Factor in 2008 and have gone on to sell 2.3 million albums and 3.4 million singles in the UK alone.
Along the way Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes, and JB Gill have picked up five MOBO awards and two Brits.
In May 2013 the band announced they were splitting up , but in 2021 they reformed for a comeback tour that became one of the year's hottest tickets as they performed to over 350,000 people.
They're back on the road again in 2023 for their ‘Everybody Say JLS: The Hits' tour.
Announcing the dates, the band said: “We couldn't be more excited to announce another UK and Ireland arena tour! Last time out was totally surreal and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the right time to do it all over again. Playing live and seeing our amazing fans is definitely the best part of being JLS!"
Here's everything you need to know about their Glasgow date.
When are JLS playing Glasgow?
JLS will play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Friday, November 3. Doors are at 6.30pm.
It's part of a UK tour that is also taking in Newcastle, Brighton, Cardiff, Leeds, London and Sheffield.
The band will return to Scotland next year to play Edinburgh Castle on July 9.
Is there a support act?
Two acts will be supporting JLS at their Hydro gig. American singer and songwriter SHAB will open proceedings. . The crowd will then be treated to a set by Ghanaian-British rapper and singer Tinchy Stryder.
Are there age restrictions?
Fans under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.
What time will the band be on at?
These are the full stage times which, as ever, are subject to change.
Doors open: 6.30pm
SHAB: 7.05pm-7.30pm
Tinchy Stryder: 7.40pm-8.10pm
JLS: 8.30pm-10pm
Curfew: 10pm
Can I still get tickets?
Limited tickets for the Hydro gig are still available, starting at £75.50 here.
What will JLS play?
JLS are playing a broadly similar setlist every night on their 'Everybody Say JLS: The Hits Tour'. Expect to hear the majority - if not all - of the following songs they played at their recent Cardiff gig.
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Hottest Girl in the World
- Day One / Finesse
- Do You Feel What I Feel
- Eternal Love
- One Shot
- So Many Girls
- Only Making Love
- I Know What She Likes
- Close To You
- Only Tonight
- Better For You
- Proud
- The Club Is Alive
- DJ Set Megamix
- She Makes Me Wanna
- Beat Again
- Love You More
- Everybody in Love
