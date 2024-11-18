Jamiroquai Glasgow: Here's how to get tickets and pre-sale for Jamiroquai's OVO Hydro show
Jamiroquai have announced a huge Glasgow show as part of their 2025 UK tour.
For the first time in six years, the legendary English band will perform four shows across the country as part of The Heels of Steel Tour. With dates including the OVO Hydro, the Grammy-award winning group also have a number of European shows scheduled.
Here’s everything you need to know about Glasgow Jamiroquai tickets, from pre-sale options to prices.
When will Jamiroquai play Glasgow? All UK tour dates
Jamiroquai will kick off the UK leg of their 2025 tour at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Wednesday, December 3.
Here is a full list of Jamiroquai’s UK tour dates:
- Wednesday, December 03 2025 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Saturday, December 06 2025 - Manchester Co-op Live
- Tuesday, December 09 2025 - London O2 Arena
- Friday, December 12 2025 - Birmingham Utilita Arena
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Jamiroquai’s UK show will go on sale from 9am on Friday, November 22 via sites such as Ticketmaster.
If you’re hoping to purchase tickets, top tips to avoid missing out include making sure you join the queue around fifteen minutes before the sale begins, logging into your account ahead of time and making sure that you’re somewhere with a stable internet connection, with only one sale tab open.
Is there pre-sale for Jamiroquai?
However, if you’re hoping to grab tickets ahead of general sale commencing, there are pre-sale options available to you.
The first is through Jamiroquai’s website. Fans who register for alerts using the following link Jamiroquai.lnk.to/PreSale before 12.30pm on Tuesday, November 19th will receive access to their exclusive artist pre-sale which kicks off at 9am on Wednesday, November 20. If you are already signed up to the group’s mailing list you will automatically receive a pre-sale ticket link.
That is the only pre-sale option which is available to all tour dates.
Jamiroquai Glasgow pre-sale
Meanwhile, if you’re looking to purchase tickets for Jamiroquai’s Glasgow show, there are two additional pre-sale options available to you.
OVO Energy customers who are registered for the OVO Live rewards scheme will be able to access an exclusive pre-sale which begins at 9am on Wednesday, November 20.
There is then one more Glasgow Jamiroquai pre-sale available, this time through Gigs in Scotland. Fans of the artist - or of live music in general - can sign up to the website to receive access to their exclusive pre-sale which begins at 9am on Thursday, November 21.
Jamiroquai ticket prices
While Jamiroquai ticket prices will vary from venue to venue, for the band’s OVO Hydro show they will range from £52.80 to £234.40 (including fees).
The price will vary depending on if you select standing or seating, and if you’re opting in to any VIP ticket options.
