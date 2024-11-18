After six years away from touring the legendary band are heading on tour around the UK, with a show planned for Glasgow.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamiroquai have announced a huge Glasgow show as part of their 2025 UK tour.

For the first time in six years, the legendary English band will perform four shows across the country as part of The Heels of Steel Tour. With dates including the OVO Hydro, the Grammy-award winning group also have a number of European shows scheduled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Glasgow Jamiroquai tickets, from pre-sale options to prices.

When will Jamiroquai play Glasgow? All UK tour dates

Jamiroquai will kick off the UK leg of their 2025 tour at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Wednesday, December 3.

Here is a full list of Jamiroquai’s UK tour dates:

Wednesday, December 03 2025 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Saturday, December 06 2025 - Manchester Co-op Live

Tuesday, December 09 2025 - London O2 Arena

Friday, December 12 2025 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Jamiroquai’s UK show will go on sale from 9am on Friday, November 22 via sites such as Ticketmaster.

If you’re hoping to purchase tickets, top tips to avoid missing out include making sure you join the queue around fifteen minutes before the sale begins, logging into your account ahead of time and making sure that you’re somewhere with a stable internet connection, with only one sale tab open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there pre-sale for Jamiroquai?

However, if you’re hoping to grab tickets ahead of general sale commencing, there are pre-sale options available to you.

Lead singer, Jay Kay of the British pop group Jamiroquai in 2002. | Getty Images

The first is through Jamiroquai’s website. Fans who register for alerts using the following link Jamiroquai.lnk.to/PreSale before 12.30pm on Tuesday, November 19th will receive access to their exclusive artist pre-sale which kicks off at 9am on Wednesday, November 20. If you are already signed up to the group’s mailing list you will automatically receive a pre-sale ticket link.

That is the only pre-sale option which is available to all tour dates.

Jamiroquai Glasgow pre-sale

Meanwhile, if you’re looking to purchase tickets for Jamiroquai’s Glasgow show, there are two additional pre-sale options available to you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OVO Energy customers who are registered for the OVO Live rewards scheme will be able to access an exclusive pre-sale which begins at 9am on Wednesday, November 20.

The OVO Hydro. | Supplied

There is then one more Glasgow Jamiroquai pre-sale available, this time through Gigs in Scotland. Fans of the artist - or of live music in general - can sign up to the website to receive access to their exclusive pre-sale which begins at 9am on Thursday, November 21.

Jamiroquai ticket prices

While Jamiroquai ticket prices will vary from venue to venue, for the band’s OVO Hydro show they will range from £52.80 to £234.40 (including fees).