A successful talent show graduates has announced a new tour - with two dates in Scotland.

James Arthur first found fame after winning the ninth series of The X Factor in 2012, with his debut single Impossible going straight to number one and selling over 2.5 million copies.

His career has had rocky moments - he left Simon Cowell’s Syco record label in 2014, only to return in 2016 following his second studio album Back from the Edge.

Three more top-3 albums have followed and he’s currently preparing to release his sixth, entitled Pices, later this month.

He’ll be going out on tour to support the album next year and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with dates in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting tickets.

When is James Arthur playing Scotland?

James Arthur will play Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Wednesday, February 4, then Aberdeen’s P&J Live Arena on Saturday, February 7.

When are tickets on sale for James Arthur?

Tickets for both Scottish gigs go on general sale at 9am on Friday, March 21. You can find them here.

Are there any presales for James Arthur’s Scottish gigs?

There will be a fan presale for both Scottish gigs starting at 9pm on Wednesday, March 19. Just sign up here on Arthur’s website and you’ll get a code emailed to you.

For the Glasgow gig, customers of OVO Energy will also be able to access tickets from 9pm on Wednesday, March 19.

Where else is James Arthur playing?

Here are all the stops on James Arthur’s UK tour. All dates are in 2026.

February 3: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

February 4: Glasgow OVO Hydro

February 5: Newcastle Utilita Arena

February 7: Aberdeen P&J Live

February 10: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

February 11: Bournemouth IC

February 13: Sheffield Utilita Arena

Febraury 14: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

February 16: Cardiff Utilita Arena

February 18: London The O2

February 21: Manchester Co-Op Live

How much are tickets to see James Arthur?

Tickets for the Glasgow Hydro gig will cost between £42.25 and £114.90, depending on where you are sitting or standing. Expect tickets for the Aberdeen gig to cost a similar amount.

Under-14s need to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.