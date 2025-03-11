First broadcast in 2007 and hosted by Ant & Dec, Britain’s Got Talent invited performers to impress a panel of judges with a place on the bill for the Royal Variety Performance up for grabs.

Previous winners, who also get a £250,000 payout, have included the likes of Diversity, Lost Voice Guy, Paul Potts and George Sampson.

The judges for the 18th series - the first starting in February instead of April - are Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.

We’ve now seen a few of the auditions, which will continue until April 19, followed by five semi-finals and a live final on May 31.

Here are the 10 early favourites.

1 . The Blackouts Innovative LED dance troupe The Blackouts are the early favourites for the 2025 Britain's Got Talent title. They are priced at 3/1. | ITV Photo Sales

2 . Stacey Leadbeatter Singer Stacey Leadbeatter is the second favourite to win the talent show. She's priced at 5/1 having already got the golden buzzer to send her straight through to the next round. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Will Burns 24-year-old impressionist Will Burns' act was good enough to go through with a golden buzzer. He's a 13/2 shot to win. | ITV Photo Sales