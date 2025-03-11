Four of the favourites for this year's Britain's Got Talent title.placeholder image
Four of the favourites for this year's Britain's Got Talent title. | ITV

Who Will Win Britain's Got Talent 2025? Here are the 10 favourites to take the title - including Scot Vinnie McKee

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 11th Mar 2025, 12:34 BST

The talent show is back on our screens - and many people think we may have already seen the winner.

First broadcast in 2007 and hosted by Ant & Dec, Britain’s Got Talent invited performers to impress a panel of judges with a place on the bill for the Royal Variety Performance up for grabs.

Previous winners, who also get a £250,000 payout, have included the likes of Diversity, Lost Voice Guy, Paul Potts and George Sampson.

The judges for the 18th series - the first starting in February instead of April - are Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.

We’ve now seen a few of the auditions, which will continue until April 19, followed by five semi-finals and a live final on May 31.

Here are the 10 early favourites.

Innovative LED dance troupe The Blackouts are the early favourites for the 2025 Britain's Got Talent title. They are priced at 3/1.

1. The Blackouts

Innovative LED dance troupe The Blackouts are the early favourites for the 2025 Britain's Got Talent title. They are priced at 3/1. | ITV

Photo Sales
Singer Stacey Leadbeatter is the second favourite to win the talent show. She's priced at 5/1 having already got the golden buzzer to send her straight through to the next round.

2. Stacey Leadbeatter

Singer Stacey Leadbeatter is the second favourite to win the talent show. She's priced at 5/1 having already got the golden buzzer to send her straight through to the next round. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
24-year-old impressionist Will Burns' act was good enough to go through with a golden buzzer. He's a 13/2 shot to win.

3. Will Burns

24-year-old impressionist Will Burns' act was good enough to go through with a golden buzzer. He's a 13/2 shot to win. | ITV

Photo Sales
He may only be eight-years-old, but magician Teddy Magic is the bookies' 10/1 fourth favourite for Britain's Got Talent 2025.

4. Britain's Got Talent

He may only be eight-years-old, but magician Teddy Magic is the bookies' 10/1 fourth favourite for Britain's Got Talent 2025. | ITV

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PerformersDiversityBritain's Got Talent
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice