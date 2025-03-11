First broadcast in 2007 and hosted by Ant & Dec, Britain’s Got Talent invited performers to impress a panel of judges with a place on the bill for the Royal Variety Performance up for grabs.
Previous winners, who also get a £250,000 payout, have included the likes of Diversity, Lost Voice Guy, Paul Potts and George Sampson.
The judges for the 18th series - the first starting in February instead of April - are Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.
We’ve now seen a few of the auditions, which will continue until April 19, followed by five semi-finals and a live final on May 31.
Here are the 10 early favourites.
1. The Blackouts
Innovative LED dance troupe The Blackouts are the early favourites for the 2025 Britain's Got Talent title. They are priced at 3/1. | ITV
2. Stacey Leadbeatter
Singer Stacey Leadbeatter is the second favourite to win the talent show. She's priced at 5/1 having already got the golden buzzer to send her straight through to the next round. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Will Burns
24-year-old impressionist Will Burns' act was good enough to go through with a golden buzzer. He's a 13/2 shot to win. | ITV
4. Britain's Got Talent
He may only be eight-years-old, but magician Teddy Magic is the bookies' 10/1 fourth favourite for Britain's Got Talent 2025. | ITV