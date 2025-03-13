Historic Scottish brand returns to Aberdeen

Nikki Hempseed

Well known property brand Simpson & Marwick is making a significant comeback as it returns to the Aberdeen property market after a six year break.

With a rich history dating back to 1886, Simpson & Marwick is one of Scotland’s most respected legal and property brands. The firm’s for sale boards were synonymous with high value sales across the North East, until 2019, when former owner, Clyde & Co initiated the brand’s exit from the city, to focus on its commercial and corporate legal practice.

Simpson & Marwick returns under the stewardship of well-known Aberdeen businessman Rob Aberdein, and is focussed on re-establishing itself in the region, driven by a belief that the granite city and its surrounding area deserve better.

As Group Managing Director, Aberdein will work alongside Nikki Hempseed, former Head of Estate Agency with Aberdein, Considine & Company, who joins the business to spearhead the expansion.

Rob Aberdein

Rob, whose father Harvey Aberdein co-founded Aberdein Considine, where he was previously an Equity Partner, is a proud North East ‘loon’ returning to his roots with the ambition of delivering excellence in property and legal services.

He said: “Aberdeen has been home to my family for many generations, and I’m incredibly proud to bring Simpson & Marwick back. The North East deserves a first-class estate agency service, and we’re here to provide that.

“With major developments and investment coming down the pipeline in energy, business, and infrastructure, I believe that Aberdeen is on the cusp of a real resurgence. Now is therefore the perfect time for Simpson & Marwick to return and play its part in that story.

“I’ve been really impressed with the efforts of Bob Keillor and the team at Our Union Street and am pleased therefore that our Aberdeen base will be at number 214 of the historic granite mile.

Sean Nicol, Rob Aberdein, Nikki Hempseed, and Gary Wales of Simpson & Marwick

“In Nikki we have one of the most respected estate agents in the North East, with an exceptional knowledge of the property market and a proven track record of delivering results. Her ability to build trust, provide expert guidance, and secure outstanding results makes her the perfect person to lead our Aberdeen City and Shire expansion.

“In the coming months we will be recruiting across a range of property and legal roles and I’d love to connect with any old colleagues and exceptionally talented and ambitious professionals who want to join us and be part of a really exciting and ambitious project.”

With more than 35 years of experience, working with leading local and national firms, Nikki is excited at the opportunity to reestablish a historic brand in her native North East, with new office space now secured and opening in the coming weeks.

She said: “For me, estate agency isn’t just about transactions – it’s about relationships. Whether I’m helping a first-time buyer get the keys to their first home, supporting a family moving into their forever house, or guiding someone through a difficult sale due to a divorce or bereavement, my role is to be there every step of the way.

“That personal connection is what drives me, and I’m looking forward to bringing that to Simpson & Marwick’s clients in Aberdeen and to be working with Rob once again.”

The firm’s return to Aberdeen marks the start of a new era for Simpson & Marwick, with an ambitious vision to modernise while maintaining its time-honoured commitment to client service.

Nikki’s appointment comes after Rob Aberdein returned to Simpson & Marwick after three years as Chief Commercial Officer at Progeny, the private-equity backed professional services firm.

Nikki will work closely with Simpson & Marwick’s ex-Hearts and Kilmarnock footballer Gary Wales and former Edinburgh Solicitor Estate Agents, Coulters’ Sales Director, Sean Nicol. Sean and Gary were previously heavily involved in the national expansion of well-known Scottish solicitor estate agent McEwan Fraser and now lead the group’s property division.

Simpson & Marwick is entering a new phase of growth, focusing on modernising its services while maintaining the trusted values that have defined the brand for generations.