Is Chris Brown still playing Glasgow? Hampden gig date, support, setlist, tickets, legal problems

Chris Brown has a date with Glasgow.placeholder image
Chris Brown has a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images
The controversial star is still set to play Glasgow.

One of the world’s most successful (and divisive) R&B singers is set to play a huge gig in Glasgow next month - and, as ever, there’s controversy.

Chris Brown, who has sold over 140 million records worldwide, is currently in the middle of his global Breezy Bowl XX tour.

But when he arrived in the UK he was detained by police at about 2am on May 15 at the five-star Lowry hotel in Salford, Greater Manchester.

It’s the latest legal problem for the singer who in 2009 plead guilty to assaulting of singer Rihanna, who he was in a relationship with. He was sentenced to five years probation and six months community service.

Here’s what’s happened since - and the latest on the Glasgow gig.

When is Chris Brown playing Glasgow?

Chris Brown is scheduled to play Glasgow’s Hampden Stadium on Tuesday, July 1.

What’s the current position with Chris Brown’s court case?

Chris Brown has been accused of causing grievous bodily harm on music producer Abraham Diaw in an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub on 19 February 2023.

He had previously been released on £5 million bail and later made an innocent plea when he appeared in court on Friday, June 20.

A further court date has been set for July 11, with a seven-day trial scheduled to start on October 26, 2026.

It means that there is no legal reason why Chris Brown should not play his show at Hampden.

Who is supporting Chris Brown at Hampden?

Chris Brown will be supported by Bryson Tiller. The American singer, rapper, and songwriter rose fo woldwide fame thanks to his 2015 single Don’t, which peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. He has released four sudio albums to date, most recently his eponymous 2024 album.

What are the timings for Chris Brown at Hampden?

Doors are at 5pm. No further official times are available but, judging by similar gigs, expect Bryson Tiller onstage at around 6-6.30pm and Chris Brown to play from around 8pm.

Can I still get tickets for Chris Brown?

There are tickets available for all areas of the stadium, priced from £67.50. You can find them here.

Are there age restictions for Chris Brown’s Hampden gig?

The gig is over-14s only and anybody under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What songs will Chris Brown play at Hampden Park?

Chris Brown seems to be playing the same setlist on his current tour. Expect to hear most - if not all - of the following in Glasgow.

  1. Run It!
  2. Gimme That
  3. Party
  4. Ayo
  5. Heat
  6. New Flame
  7. Yo (Excuse Me Miss)
  8. Yeah 3x
  9. Five More Hours
  10. Iffy/I Can Transform Ya
  11. Ten Toes
  12. Grass Ain't Greener
  13. Deuces
  14. I Wanna Be
  15. Ain't No Way (You Won't Love Me)
  16. She Ain't You
  17. Say Goodbye
  18. Residuals
  19. Don't Judge Me
  20. Till The Wheels Fall Off
  21. XPlay
  22. Wall to Wall
  23. Take You Down
  24. With You
  25. Indigo
  26. Kiss Kiss
  27. Look at Me Now
  28. Beautiful People
  29. Privacy
  30. Burgundy
  31. Feel Something
  32. Hope You Do
  33. Strip
  34. Under the Influence
  35. C.A.B.
  36. Freaky Friday
  37. I Love U
  38. Loyal
  39. Poppin'
  40. Fine China
  41. Turn Up the Music
  42. Sensational
  43. Go Crazy
  44. No Guidance
  45. No Air
  46. Forever
