The controversial star is still set to play Glasgow.

One of the world’s most successful (and divisive) R&B singers is set to play a huge gig in Glasgow next month - and, as ever, there’s controversy.

Chris Brown, who has sold over 140 million records worldwide, is currently in the middle of his global Breezy Bowl XX tour.

But when he arrived in the UK he was detained by police at about 2am on May 15 at the five-star Lowry hotel in Salford, Greater Manchester.

It’s the latest legal problem for the singer who in 2009 plead guilty to assaulting of singer Rihanna, who he was in a relationship with. He was sentenced to five years probation and six months community service.

Here’s what’s happened since - and the latest on the Glasgow gig.

When is Chris Brown playing Glasgow?

Chris Brown is scheduled to play Glasgow’s Hampden Stadium on Tuesday, July 1.

What’s the current position with Chris Brown’s court case?

Chris Brown has been accused of causing grievous bodily harm on music producer Abraham Diaw in an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub on 19 February 2023.

He had previously been released on £5 million bail and later made an innocent plea when he appeared in court on Friday, June 20.

A further court date has been set for July 11, with a seven-day trial scheduled to start on October 26, 2026.

It means that there is no legal reason why Chris Brown should not play his show at Hampden.

Who is supporting Chris Brown at Hampden?

Chris Brown will be supported by Bryson Tiller. The American singer, rapper, and songwriter rose fo woldwide fame thanks to his 2015 single Don’t, which peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. He has released four sudio albums to date, most recently his eponymous 2024 album.

What are the timings for Chris Brown at Hampden?

Doors are at 5pm. No further official times are available but, judging by similar gigs, expect Bryson Tiller onstage at around 6-6.30pm and Chris Brown to play from around 8pm.

Can I still get tickets for Chris Brown?

There are tickets available for all areas of the stadium, priced from £67.50. You can find them here.

Are there age restictions for Chris Brown’s Hampden gig?

The gig is over-14s only and anybody under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What songs will Chris Brown play at Hampden Park?

Chris Brown seems to be playing the same setlist on his current tour. Expect to hear most - if not all - of the following in Glasgow.