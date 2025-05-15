Getty Images for Live Nation UK

The convicted domestic abuser has been arrested in Manchester ahead of his UK tour in June.

Chris Brown’s upcoming UK tour could be at risk after he was arrested over a serious assault in 2023.

The controversial American R&B singer, who has previous convictions for domestic abuse, is set to perform in Glasgow as part of his “Breezy Bowl” tour this summer.

But this could now be in question, following his arrest by Metropolitan Police officers in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Detectives from London are said to have travelled to the five-star Lowry Hotel in Manchester at around 2am to arrest Brown on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to another person in 2023. He had only landed at Manchester Airport via a private jet on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sun, Brown is being held in regards to an alleged bottle attack on music producer Abe Diaw at Tape, a popular nightclub in Mayfair, Central London, in February 2023.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

“He has been taken into custody where he remains. The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.”

Brown was set to kick off the UK leg of his upcoming tour in Manchester on June 15, with future dates now at risk following the arrest.