Brown must meet a series of bail conditions, but he will be allowed to travel internationally for his upcoming tour dates.

US singer Chris Brown will be able to continue with his world tour after being freed on £5 million bail.

The controversial star was arrested in Manchester last week after being charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Abraham Diaw during an alleged attack at a London nightclub in 2023.

Following his arrest, Brown’s string of upcoming international tour dates – including his show at Hampden Park in Glasgow on July 1 – were put at risk.

Brown was initially remanded in custody, however on Wednesday he was granted bail by Judge Tony Baumgartner at Southwark Crown Court.

He must pay a security fee of £5 million, with £4 million to be paid immediately and £1 million due in seven days time. Brown did not appear in court during the bail application hearing.

As well as paying a security fee – set to ensure a defendant will return to court – Brown must meet a series of bail conditions set out by the court.

While awaiting trial in the UK, Brown must live at an address in the UK and he has been ordered to surrender his passport to police.

However, Chris Brown will still be allowed to travel abroad for his international tour dates, with a plan put in place for the R&B singer leave his passport with his lawyers while performing. He is also not allowed to apply for any international travel documents.

In addition, under his bail conditions Brown has been forbidden from visiting Tape – the nightclub in which the incident occurred – or contacting music producer Mr Diaw, the victim of the alleged attack.

The entrance to Tape London in Mayfair, central London, where American RnB singer Chris Brown is alleged to have launched an "unprovoked attack" in which the complainant was struck several times with a bottle. | James Manning/PA Wire

During proceedings last week, Manchester Magistrates’ Court heard that Mr Diaw was standing at the bar of Tape nightclub when he was struck several times with a bottle, and then pursued to a separate area of the nightclub where he was punched and kicked repeatedly.

Rapper HoodyBaby, whose real name is Omolulu Akinlolu, has also been charged in connection with the alleged assault.