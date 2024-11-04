Iggy Pop Glasgow Presale: How to get tickets for the musical legend's only 2025 Scottish gig

Iggy Pop will be playing Scotland next year. | AFP via Getty Images

The godfather of punk is coming to Glasgow.

With a career spanning nearly 60 years, Iggy Pop is one of the most influential musicians still performing today.

Starting out as lead singer of punk band The Stooges, before collaborating with David Bowie on his first two solo albums The Idiot and Lust For Life - the latter featuring the title track which would later be used to great effect in Danny Boyle’s film adaptation of Trainspotting.

His many accolades include being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, while everybody from The Sex Pistols to Joy Division have acknowledged the influence he had on them.

Along the way there have been plenty of songs that have become ubiquitous, including I Wanna Be Your Dog, The Passenger and Real Wild Child (Wild One).

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - because he’ll be playing them all at a gig in Glasgow next year.

Here’s what you need to know.

When will Iggy Pop be playing Glasgow?

The punk icon will be playing Glasgow’s O2 Academy on Saturday, Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Where else is Iggy Pop playing in the UK?

Other than the Glasgow gig, Iggy Pop has only announced two other UK dates for 2025:

May 22: Bearded Theory, South Derbyshire Catton Hall and Gardens

May 28: London Alexandra Palace

When can I buy tickets for Iggy Pop’s Glasgow show?

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday, November 8, here.

Are there any presales for Iggy Pop in Glasgow?

As has become standard, there is a presale available.

Customers of mobile phone provider 02 will be able to access tickets via the 02 Priority App from 9am on Wednesday, November 6. If you aren’t with 02 it’s worth asking to see if any of your family or friends are in order to snap up tickets without waiting until Friday.

How much are tickets to see Iggy Pop?

The ticket prices have not yet been confirmed but will be released on Wednesday - watch this space. Judging by similar recent gigs, expect to pay between £50 and £60.

Who is supporting Iggy Pop at the Glasgow 02 Academy?

‘Special guests’ will be announced for the gig in the coming weeks - watching this space..

What will Iggy Pop be playing at his Glasgow gig?

Iggy Pop has been touring this year and is playing a career-spanning set with plenty of fan favourites. Expect to hear the following in Glasgow, taken from a recent setlist in Hungary.