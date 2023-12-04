The Bristol rockers will spend most of 2024 touring the world - and there's a Scottish date.

Idles will play Glasgow in 2024.

With a reputation for being one of the most incendiary live acts in the world at the moment, Idles are set to play some of the biggest gigs of their life next year.

With their fifth album, 'TANGK', out in February, they'll be embarking on an extensive tour in support of the new songs - led by latest single 'Dancer'.

And as part of the tour they'll be headlining Glasgow's Hydro for the first time - having previously played the Barrowlands, the QMU and The Garage.

Here's what you need to know.

When are Idles playing Glasgow?

Idles will visit the Glasgow Hydro on Saturday, November 23, 2024. Doors will open at 6.30pm.

Is there a support act?

No support has yet been announced but it's expected at least one other acts will take to the stage before Idles' set. Watch this space.

How much are the tickets?

Idles are well known for trying to keep their ticket prices low for fans, and their Hydro gig is a case in point - tickets are a (relatively) affordable £38.60-£44.30.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 8, at 9am.

You can find them here.

Is there a ticket presale?

There are two ticket presales for the Idles gig, with the first for OVO energy customers starting at 10am on Tuesday, December 5, here.

The second is a fan presale taking place at the same time. Anybody who has ordered the new album TANGK direct from Idles will be sent a code and a link to access the tickets.

But you don't actually need to buy anything to be eligible for the presale. Just fill your details in here and you'll receive a code to get tickets. You'll need to be quick though, as registration is only open until 4pm on Monday, December 4.

Are there restrictions?