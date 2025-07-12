I visited Glasgow’s Lost Kingdom dinosaur walk - and was surprised by how much I learned

The Lost Kingdom is a great day out for all the family finds Rosalind Erskine.

It’s typical Scottish summer school holiday weather we myself, my sister and my nephews (eight and five) ventured out to the Lost Kingdom. Located at the Cuningar Woodland Loop in walk in Rutherglen once again, this travelling troupe of animatronic dinosaurs are back in Glasgow and ready to thrill kids and bog kids alike.

The trail features over 50 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, spanning the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods and the website advises that the walk might take about two hours - not ideal in the driving rain and wind but this is Scotland.

On arrival to the walk we are greeted with the rockstar of dinosaurs , the T-Rex - and we saw a lot more of him around the walk. Each of the over 50 life-sized dinosaurs moves, whether it’s their eyes, tails, arms or mouths, and the roaring sound effects help set the scene that we’re on an adventure walk to find out all we can about these creatures.

While the movements and noises are fun for the kids, there’s also an educational element as each dinosaur has its own information panel and, from these, we learned all about lesser known species such as the Yunnanosaurus, Lufengosaurus and Tsintaosauraus including where in the world they’d come from.

I, with the help of my nephews and sister, were seeking my favourite dinosaur, the diplodocus but we came across so many other unknown dinosaurs such as a furry one and a heavily armoured, crocodile-like creature.

Despite the weather we did end up spending a good hour and a half on the walk, before heading to the dinosaur themed welcome area, where some food vans serving hot food, teas and coffee were.

There was also a gift shop and educational marquee. Satisfied with our hot drinks and doughnuts, but still no further forward on spying a diplodocus, we headed back to the car.

The Lost Kingdom is an ideal morning or afternoon out for kids during the summer holidays, and adults will find it educational too. Samuel, my oldest nephew said: “ There were plenty of dinosaurs, some were cute and one T-Rex was 54 feet tall. I enjoyed it, five stars…although I was fuming that there was no diplodocus.”

While Christopher, his younger brother added: “The dinosaurs were really great.”