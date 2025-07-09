These are the world’s most highly rated natural history museums offering dinosaur exhibits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world's most top-rated museums offering dinosaur exhibits have been named – and one Scottsh attraction has made the global top 10.

With Jurassic World: Rebirth roaring into UK cinemas, travel insurance specialists InsureandGo have dug into over 200,000 visitor reviews to reveal the find the top spots for dino-lovers, ranked by the percentage of 4 and 5-star reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best dinosaur museum in the world is in Drumheller, Canada, with a huge 97.26% of its reviews rated four or five stars.

In second spot is New Zealand’s Tūhura Otago Museum (96.5%), followed by the Oxford University Museum of Natural History (96.1%).

Edinburgh’s National Museum of Scotland landed in seventh place. The museum, on Chambers Street, displays Dolly the sheep, the first clone of an animal from an adult cell, and visitors can even enjoy panoramic views of the city from its rooftop terrace.

The Victorian building is over 150 years old and offers dinosaur themed workshops for schools, as well as a dinosaur trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there’s less dinosaurs on offer here than some of the others in the global top 25, it earns its spot for its wide-ranging exhibits, from furniture to planes, to dinosaurs and fashion – and reviewers remark that it's got "everything from dinosaurs to the moon landings”.

Letitia Smith, communications manager at InsureandGo, said: “We all travel for different reasons – whether it’s sampling new dishes, swimming in turquoise waters, or exploring fascinating cultures. For many people, that includes visiting a fascinating destination, like a dinosaur museum.

“With the new Jurassic Park movie on the way, we wanted to highlight the museums that truly capture the awe of natural history, based on real visitor reviews. If your summer plans take you near these top-rated museums, it’s the perfect chance to experience some of the world’s most top-rated prehistory.

“Thankfully, dinosaurs are no longer a threat, but travel can still be unpredictable. So, protect yourself with comprehensive travel insurance, and keep your adrenaline fix within the museum.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Top 25 Dinosaur Museums in the World (ranked by the percentage of 4 and 5-star reviews)

1: Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology, Drumheller, Canada - 97.3%

2: Tūhura Otago Museum, Dunedin, New Zealand - 96.5%

3: Oxford University Museum of Natural History, Oxford, UK - 96.1%

4: Natural History Museum of Utah, Salt Lake City, USA - 95.3%

5: Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, Wellington,New Zealand - 95.3%

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6: Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Pittsburgh, USA - 95.2%

7: National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh ,United Kingdom - 94.8%

8: Museum of the Rockies, Bozeman ,United States of America - 94.3%

9: Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum ,Katsuyama, Japan - 94.1%