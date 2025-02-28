Who will walk away with an Oscar trophy this year. | Getty Images

Here’s when you need to set your alarm to check out the biggest night in the year for the global film industry.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awards season is now reaching its conclusion, with The Brutalist and Emilia Perez the big winners at the Golden Globes in January, and The Brutalist and Conclave winning four BAFTAs apiece in February.

All eyes are now on the Oscars , the world’s most prestigious film awards, with the Academy Awards being held this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know - and how you can watch the ceremony.

When is the Academy Awards 2025 ceremony?

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 2. For film fans in the UK that will mean the ceremony will get underway in the early hours of Monday, March 3. The best plan is to get an early night and set your alarm.

Where are the Oscars being held?

Since 2002, with a single year break in 2021 when LA’s Union Station hosted, the Oscars have been held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles – recently renamed Ovation Hollywood. They will be returning to the venue once again in 2025.

Who has been nominated for an Academy Award?

The nominations for the 2025 Academy Awards nominees were announced on Thursday, January 23, and you can see them in full here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emilia Perez leads the way with 13 nominations, followed by Wicked and The Brutalist with 10 nods each. Both Conclave and A Complete Unknown have eight nominations apiece.

Who is likely to win an Oscar in 2025?

After being favourite for Best Picture and Best Director for weeks The Brutalist has now dropped down to second place behind Sean Baker’s Anora.

The Brutalist is still favourite to win Adrien Brody his second Best Actor Oscar, although Timothee Chalamet could still triumph for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

In the Best Actress category it looks like a straight shootout between Demi Moore for The Substance and Mikey Madison for Anora.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Supporting Actor looks like going to Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain, with no real credible rival.

Finally, in the last of the ‘big five’, Zoe Saldana looks unbeatable for her perfomance in Emilia Perez, although some reckon Ariana Grande has a shot due to her eye-catching performance in Wicked.

Who is hosting the Academy Awards 2025?

Jimmy Kimmel has hosted the Oscars for the last two years but will now hand over the job to fellow talk show host Conan O'Brien.

It’s the first time the Emmy Award winner will have hosted, with the announcement coming back in November last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Brien quipped: "America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I'm hosting the Oscars."

He’s a safe pair of hands having previously hosted the Emmy Awards, the MTV Movie Awards and two White House Correspondents dinners.

Can I watch the Academy Awards 2025 in Scotland?

In recent decades the Oscars ceremony was only available to Sky subscribers, but all that changed last year when ITV took over the rights to broadcast the Academy Awards.

This year they will be broadcasting them again, so you can catch all the action live on STV - or catch up afterwards on the STV Player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who decides who wins the Oscars?

The winners are chosen by the Academy’s voters - an exclusive group which includes film stars, directors, and other prominent Hollywood players, many of whom are previosu winners of the awards