Bafta film awards 2025: All the winners in full as The Brutalist and Conclave among big winners

Brody, 51, won the best actor award for his role in The Brutalist as a Hungarian-Jewish architect, while Madison, 25, won for her role in Anora, about a sex worker who falls for a Russian oligarch.

This year’s ceremony saw The Brutalist and papal drama Conclave tie with four wins each, including wins for outstanding British film, best film and editing for Conclave, while The Brutalist took home the directing gong with a win for Brady Corbet.

Hosted by Doctor Who star David Tennant for the second consecutive year, and held at the Royal Festival Hall at London’s Southbank Centre, the ceremony also saw wins for Succession star Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldana, who were victorious in the supporting actor categories.

Here are the winners in full

Actress: Mikey Madison

Special visual effects: Dune: Part Two

Children's and family film: Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl