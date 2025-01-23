Oscars Nominees 2025: Here are the Academy Awards shortlists in full - as Emilia Perez leads the way
Awards season is now well underway, with The Brutalist and Emilia Perez the big winners at the Golden Globes earlier this month.
All eyes are now on the BAFTA Film Awards in February, with the shortlists released this week, before the big one - The Oscars.
The world’s most prestigious film awards will be held on Sunday, March 2, with the nominees announced today, on Thursday, January 23. The nominations were delayed by more than a week due to the LA fires.
Here’s who’s up for what, in the order they were announced.
Best supporting actor
- Yura Borisov, "Anora"
- Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"
- Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"
- Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"
- Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"
Best makeup and hairstyling
- "A Different Man"
- "Emilia Perez"
- "Nosferatu"
- "The Substance"
- "Wicked"
Best costume design
- "A Complete Unknown"
- "Conclave"
- "Gladiator 2"
- "Nosferatu"
- "Wicked"
Best live-action short film
- "Alien"
- "Anuja"
- "I'm Not a Robot"
- "The Last Ranger"
- "The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent"
Best adapted screenplay
- "A Complete Unknown"
- "Conclave"
- "Emilia Perez"
- "Nickel Boys"
- "Sing Sing"
Best original screenplay
- "Anora"
- "The Brutalist"
- "A Real Pain"
- "September 5"
- "The Substance"
Best supporting actress
- Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"
- Ariana Grande, "Wicked"
- Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"
- Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"
- Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"
Best animated short film
- "Beautiful Men"
- "In the Shadow of the Cypress"
- "Magic Candies"
- "Wander to Wonder"
- "Yuck!"
Best original song
- "El Mal" from "Emilia Perez"
- "The Journey" from "The Six Triple Eight"
- "Like a Bird" from "Sing Sing"
- "Mi Camino" from "Emilia Perez"
- "Never Too Late" from "Elton John: Never Too Late"
Best documentary feature film
- "Black Box Diaries"
- "No Other Land"
- "Porcelain War"
- "Soundtrack To A Coup D'Etat"
- "Sugarcane"
Best international feature film
- "I'm Still Here" (Brazil)
- "The Girl With The Needle" (Denmark)
- "Emilia Perez" (France)
- "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" (Germany)
Best animated feature
- "Flow"
- "Inside Out 2"
- "Memoir of a Snail"
- "Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"
- "The Wild Robot"
Best editing
- "Anora"
- "The Brutalist"
- "Conclave"
- "Emilia Perez"
- "Wicked"
- Sean Baker, "Anora"
- Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist
- James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"
- Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Perez"
- Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"
Best actress
- Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"
- Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"
- Mikey Madison, "Anora"
- Demi Moore, "The Substance"
- Fernanda Torres, "I’m Still Here"
Best picture
