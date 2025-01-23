Who will walk away with a gold statuette this year? | AFP via Getty Images

It’s the prize that everybody involved in film dreams of winning.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awards season is now well underway, with The Brutalist and Emilia Perez the big winners at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

All eyes are now on the BAFTA Film Awards in February, with the shortlists released this week, before the big one - The Oscars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The world’s most prestigious film awards will be held on Sunday, March 2, with the nominees announced today, on Thursday, January 23. The nominations were delayed by more than a week due to the LA fires.

Here’s who’s up for what, in the order they were announced.

Best supporting actor

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

Best makeup and hairstyling

"A Different Man"

"Emilia Perez"

"Nosferatu"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

Best costume design

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Gladiator 2"

"Nosferatu"

"Wicked"

Best live-action short film

"Alien"

"Anuja"

"I'm Not a Robot"

"The Last Ranger"

"The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent"

Best adapted screenplay

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Emilia Perez"

"Nickel Boys"

"Sing Sing"

Best original screenplay

"Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"A Real Pain"

"September 5"

"The Substance"

Best supporting actress

Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"

Best animated short film

"Beautiful Men"

"In the Shadow of the Cypress"

"Magic Candies"

"Wander to Wonder"

"Yuck!"

Best original song

"El Mal" from "Emilia Perez"

"The Journey" from "The Six Triple Eight"

"Like a Bird" from "Sing Sing"

"Mi Camino" from "Emilia Perez"

"Never Too Late" from "Elton John: Never Too Late"

Best documentary feature film

"Black Box Diaries"

"No Other Land"

"Porcelain War"

"Soundtrack To A Coup D'Etat"

"Sugarcane"

Best original song

"El Mal" from "Emilia Perez"

"The Journey" from "The Six Triple Eight"

"Like a Bird" from "Sing Sing"

"Mi Camino" from "Emilia Perez"

"Never Too Late" from "Elton John: Never Too Late"

Best documentary feature film

"Black Box Diaries"

"No Other Land"

"Porcelain War"

"Soundtrack To A Coup D'Etat"

"Sugarcane"

Best international feature film

"I'm Still Here" (Brazil)

"The Girl With The Needle" (Denmark)

"Emilia Perez" (France)

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig" (Germany)

Best animated feature

"Flow"

"Inside Out 2"

"Memoir of a Snail"

"Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

"The Wild Robot"

Best editing

"Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"Conclave"

"Emilia Perez"

"Wicked"

Best sound

"A Complete Unknown"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Emilia Perez"

"Wicked"

"The Wild Robot"

Best visual effects

"Alien: Romulus"

"Better Man"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"

"Wicked"

Best actor

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Best cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best director

Sean Baker, "Anora"

Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist

James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Perez"

Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Fernanda Torres, "I’m Still Here"

Best picture