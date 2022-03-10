BAFTA 2022 nominations: Full list of BAFTA Film Awards nominees for 2022

Ahead of the Oscars 2022, the BAFTA Film Awards is one of the most highly anticipated awards ceremonies in the busy film awards calendar.
First held in 1947, this year’s BAFTA Awards ceremony will be the 75th to date – hailing the rising stars, Hollywood actors, directors and production teams behind the year’s most-loved films and cinematic triumphs.
Dune leads the films with the most nominations at this year’s BAFTAs, with 11 in total, while The Power of the Dog, Don’t Look Up, Belfast and Licorice Pizza and their casts and crew feature across the varied 25 film categories.
Here’s a full list of the BAFTA 2022 nominations for each category.
Best Film
Belfast – Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas
Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay, Kevin Messick
Dune – Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve
Licorice Pizza – Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman
After Love – Aleem Khan, Matthieu de Braconier
Ali & Ava – Clio Barnard, Tracy O’Riordan
Belfast – Kenneth Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas
Boiling Point – Philip Barantini, Bart Ruspoli, Hester Ruoff, James Cummings
Cyrano – Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Guy Heeley, Erica Schmidt
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Jonathan Butterell, Peter Carlton, Mark Herbert, Dan Gillespie Sells, Tom MacRae
House of Gucci – Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Giannina Scott, Kevin J Walsh, Roberto Bentivegna, Becky Johnston
Last Night in Soho – Edgar Wright, Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, Nira Park, Krysty Wilson-Cairns
No Time to Die – Cary Joji Fukunaga, Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Passing – Rebecca Hall, Margot Hand, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
After Love – Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)
Boiling Point – Philip Barantini, James Cummings (Writers), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also produced by Bart Ruspoli]
The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]
Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)
Passing – Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)
Film Not in the English Language
Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto
The Hand of God – Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli
Parallel Mothers – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
Petite Maman – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur
The Worst Person in the World – Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm
Documentary
Becoming Cousteau – Liz Garbus, Mridu Chandra, Dan Cogan, Evan Hayes
Cow – Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor
Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Charlotte De La Gournerie, Monica Hellström
The Rescue – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. van Sandwijk
Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel
Animated Film
Encanto – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clark Spencer
Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Charlotte De La Gournerie, Monica Hellström
Luca – Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren
The Mitchells vs The Machines – Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller
Best Director
After Love – Aleem Khan
Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Happening – Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
Titane – Julia Ducournau
Best Original Screenplay
Being the Ricardos - Aaron Sorkin
Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay
King Richard – Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
Adapted Screenplay
Coda – Siân Heder
Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune – Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – CODA
Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan – After Love
Tessa Thompson – Passing
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
Will Smith – King Richard
Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana Debose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Supporting Actor
Mike Faist – West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Original Score
Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton
Don’t Look UP – Nicholas Britell
Dune – Hans Zimmer
The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat
The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
Casting
Boiling Point – Carolyn McLeod
Dune – Francine Maisler
The Hand of God – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
West Side Story – Cindy Tolan
Cinematography
Dune – Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen
No Time to Die – Linus Sandgren
The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
Editing
Belfast – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Dune – Joe Walker
Licorice Pizza – Andy Jurgensen
No Time to Die – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Joshua L. Pearson
Production Design
Cyrano – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Dune – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
The French Dispatch – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Costume Design
Cruella – Jenny Beavan
Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini
Dune – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
The French Dispatch – Milena Canonero
Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira
Make-Up & Hair
Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon
Cyrano – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
Dune – Love Larson, Donald Mowat, Eva von Behr
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
House of Gucci – Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Göran Lundström, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Tanno
Sound
Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
Last Night in Soho – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
No Time to Die – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
A Quiet Place Part II – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Malte Bieler, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van der Ryn
West Side Story – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Shawn Murphy, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Special Visual Effects
Dune – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
The Matrix Resurrections – Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwalm
No Time to Die – Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
British Short Animation
Affairs of the Art – Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
Do Not Feed the Pigeons – Vladimir Krasilnikov, Jordi Morera, Antonin Niclass
Night of the Living Dread – Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso
British Short Film
The Black Cop – Cherish Oteka
Femme – Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Rienkje Attoh, Hayley Williams
The Palace – Jo Prichard
Stuffed – Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee – Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
EE Rising Star Award
Ariana Debose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee