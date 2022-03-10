BAFTA 2022 nominations: Full list of BAFTA Film Awards nominees for 2022

BAFTA 2022 nominations: Here is a full list of the nominations for this year's BAFTA Film Awards (Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Ahead of the Oscars 2022, the BAFTA Film Awards is one of the most highly anticipated awards ceremonies in the busy film awards calendar.

First held in 1947, this year’s BAFTA Awards ceremony will be the 75th to date – hailing the rising stars, Hollywood actors, directors and production teams behind the year’s most-loved films and cinematic triumphs.

Dune leads the films with the most nominations at this year’s BAFTAs, with 11 in total, while The Power of the Dog, Don’t Look Up, Belfast and Licorice Pizza and their casts and crew feature across the varied 25 film categories.

Here’s a full list of the BAFTA 2022 nominations for each category.

Best Film

Belfast – Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

Adam McKay's Don't Look Up has several nominations for BAFTA 2022, including Best Film, Best Original Screenplay and Leading Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio. (Image credit: Niko Tavernise / Netflix)

Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay, Kevin Messick

Dune – Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve

Licorice Pizza – Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman

Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Adam Driver and Lady Gaga attend the UK Premiere Of "House of Gucci" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 09, 2021 in London, England. (Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures )

After Love – Aleem Khan, Matthieu de Braconier

Ali & Ava – Clio Barnard, Tracy O’Riordan

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

Haley Bennett and Peter Dinklage star in Cyrano, which has been nominated for Outstanding British Film and three other awards at this year's EE BAFTA Film Awards. (Image credit: Peter Mountain/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc)

Boiling Point – Philip Barantini, Bart Ruspoli, Hester Ruoff, James Cummings

Cyrano – Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Guy Heeley, Erica Schmidt

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Jonathan Butterell, Peter Carlton, Mark Herbert, Dan Gillespie Sells, Tom MacRae

House of Gucci – Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Giannina Scott, Kevin J Walsh, Roberto Bentivegna, Becky Johnston

Last Night in Soho – Edgar Wright, Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, Nira Park, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

No Time to Die – Cary Joji Fukunaga, Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Joanna Scanlan has been nominated for best Leading Actress for her performance as Mary in After Love - which has also been nominated for Best British Film, Best Direction and Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer (Image credit: BFI)

Passing – Rebecca Hall, Margot Hand, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

After Love – Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)

Boiling Point – Philip Barantini, James Cummings (Writers), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also produced by Bart Ruspoli]

The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]

Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)

Passing – Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)

Film Not in the English Language

Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto

The Hand of God – Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli

Parallel Mothers – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

Petite Maman – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

The Worst Person in the World – Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau – Liz Garbus, Mridu Chandra, Dan Cogan, Evan Hayes

Cow – Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Charlotte De La Gournerie, Monica Hellström

The Rescue – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. van Sandwijk

Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

Animated Film

Encanto – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clark Spencer

Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Charlotte De La Gournerie, Monica Hellström

Luca – Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

The Mitchells vs The Machines – Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Best Director

After Love – Aleem Khan

Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Happening – Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

Titane – Julia Ducournau

Best Original Screenplay

Being the Ricardos - Aaron Sorkin

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay

King Richard – Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay

Coda – Siân Heder

Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune – Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – CODA

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Tessa Thompson – Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Will Smith – King Richard

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Original Score

Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton

Don’t Look UP – Nicholas Britell

Dune – Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Casting

Boiling Point – Carolyn McLeod

Dune – Francine Maisler

The Hand of God – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

West Side Story – Cindy Tolan

Cinematography

Dune – Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen

No Time to Die – Linus Sandgren

The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

Editing

Belfast – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Dune – Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza – Andy Jurgensen

No Time to Die – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Joshua L. Pearson

Production Design

Cyrano – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dune – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

The French Dispatch – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Costume Design

Cruella – Jenny Beavan

Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch – Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

Make-Up & Hair

Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon

Cyrano – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

Dune – Love Larson, Donald Mowat, Eva von Behr

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci – Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Göran Lundström, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Tanno

Sound

Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

Last Night in Soho – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

No Time to Die – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A Quiet Place Part II – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Malte Bieler, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van der Ryn

West Side Story – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Shawn Murphy, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special Visual Effects

Dune – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

The Matrix Resurrections – Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwalm

No Time to Die – Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

British Short Animation

Affairs of the Art – Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

Do Not Feed the Pigeons – Vladimir Krasilnikov, Jordi Morera, Antonin Niclass

Night of the Living Dread – Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

British Short Film

The Black Cop – Cherish Oteka

Femme – Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Rienkje Attoh, Hayley Williams

The Palace – Jo Prichard

Stuffed – Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee – Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

EE Rising Star Award

Ariana Debose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds