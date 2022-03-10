BAFTAs 2022: When are the BAFTAs 2022? How to watch, BAFTA 2022 nominees and this year's host. (Image credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

With 2022’s award season getting well underway, the British Academy Film Awards will soon dish out awards to those nominated as the best and boldest of the past year.

Held ahead of the Oscars, the BAFTA 2022 is set to see some of the biggest names in Hollywood appear on the red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The films contending for Best Film at the BAFTAs this year are Netlix’s Don’t Look Up, The Power of the Dog, Dune and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, with House of Gucci, No Time to Die and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast featured among the nominees for Best British Film.

Rebel Wilson poses with heads on sticks used to arrange seat placings at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 "Heads On Sticks" photocall ahead of Sunday at The Royal Albert Hall on March 08, 2022 in London, England. (Image credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Here’s when the EE BAFTA Film Awards will take place this year, how to watch live and what to expect from the BAFTA 2022 nominees and host.

When are the Baftas 2022?

The BAFTA film awards for 2022 will be held on Sunday March 13, with the ceremony kicking off at 7pm.

This year’s ceremony, sponsored by EE, will be the 75th BAFTA Film Awards since 1949 – with the BAFTAs first being broadcast on the BBC in 1956.

After the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic caused the Film Awards to be held virtually in 2021, the ceremony will return to the Royal Albert Hall in full glitz, glamour and glory in March 2022.

However, this year’s BAFTA Film Awards will clash with the Critics Choice Awards, after organisers at the American-Canadian Critics Choice Association were forced to delay the event originally scheduled for January 9 due to concerns about the Omicron Covid variant in the US.

Who is the host this year’s Baftas?

Australian comedy actress Rebel Wilson is set to host the BAFTAs 2022.

Best known for starring in hit 2011 comedy Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect, Wilson will be following in the footsteps of former hosts and entertainment stars, Graham Norton, Stephen Fry, Edith Bowman, Joanna Lumley and Dermot O’Leary to present the iconic BAFTA Awards.

Wilson has briefly appeared at the BAFTA ceremonies in recent years, presenting the award for Best Director in 2020 with a gag-filled speech that poked fun at her starring role in the film adaptation of the musical Cats, which bombed at the box office.

"I made this dress by sewing two old dresses together,” Wilson said after taking to the stage at the BAFTA Awards in 2020.

“The red is from the one time I didn't win Miss Australia, and the black is from a funeral I just attended, for the feature film Cats.

"Strangely not nominated for any awards."

Who are the BAFTA 2022 nominees?

This year’s BAFTA Film Awards see a mixed bag of movies nominated across a range of categories, with Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic Dune leading the pack with 11 nominations.

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, launched on Netflix and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, follows closely behind with eight nominations.

Campion is among the directors nominated for the Best Director accolade, joined in the nominations by After Love director Aleem Khan, Drive My Car’s Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza, Audrey Diwan for Happening and Julia Ducournau for Titane.

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s bittersweet coming-of-age drama based on his experience of growing up in the Northern Irish capital during the Troubles, likewise features across several different categories – nominated for Best Film, Best British Film, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Editing and Best Original Screenplay.

Competing alongside Belfast for Best British Film is House of Gucci, No Time to Die, Boiling Point, Cyrano, After Love, Ali & Ava, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Last Night in Soho and Passing.

Leonardo DiCaprio has been nominated for best Leading Actor for his role in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, facing off with off with Mahershala Ali, Benedict Cumberbatch, Stephen Graham, Adeel Akhtar and Will Smith for the award.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga, Alana Haim, Emilia Jones, Renate Reinsve, Joanna Scanlan and Tessa Thompson are in the running for leading actress.

How to watch the BAFTAs 2022

The EE BAFTA Film Awards 2022 will be broadcast live on BBC One from 7pm, and will be available to watch live and on catch-up at BBC iPlayer.

