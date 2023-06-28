The Bellahouston Park gig marked the first time Guns N' Roses had played Scotland for more than a decade.
Featuring three members of the 'classic' line-up – Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash - they were also joined onstage by Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese.
And there was a bonus for those who managed so turn up in time for the support band - with The Pretenders playing a hit-packed set including 'Don't Get Me Wrong', 'Back on the Chain Gang' and 'I'll Stand By You'.
Heavy rain threatened to dampen the atmosphere but it dried up in time for the headline act taking the stage at 8pm.
Here's what they played - including eight songs from classic album 'Appetite For Destruction'.
- It's So Easy
- Bad Obsession
- Chinese Democracy
- Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)
- Pretty Tied Up
- Welcome to the Jungle
- Mr. Brownstone
- Hard Skool
- Double Talkin' Jive
- Estranged
- Absurd
- Live and Let Die (Wings cover)
- You Could Be Mine
- Down on the Farm (UK Subs cover)
- Reckless Life
- Rocket Queen
- T.V. Eye (The Stooges cover)
- Shadow of Your Love
- Anything Goes
- Civil War
- Slash Guitar Solo
- Sweet Child o' Mine
- November Rain
- Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)
- Walk All Over You (AC/DC cover)
- Knockin' on Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan cover)
- Nightrain
- Street of Dreams
- Patience
- Paradise City