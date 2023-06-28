Fans enjoyed a three hour long set from the band on Tuesday.

Axl Rose and Slash

The Bellahouston Park gig marked the first time Guns N' Roses had played Scotland for more than a decade.

Featuring three members of the 'classic' line-up – Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash - they were also joined onstage by Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there was a bonus for those who managed so turn up in time for the support band - with The Pretenders playing a hit-packed set including 'Don't Get Me Wrong', 'Back on the Chain Gang' and 'I'll Stand By You'.

Heavy rain threatened to dampen the atmosphere but it dried up in time for the headline act taking the stage at 8pm.

Here's what they played - including eight songs from classic album 'Appetite For Destruction'.