Guns N' Roses Glasgow Setlist: Here are all 30 songs the American rockers played at Bellahouston Park

Fans enjoyed a three hour long set from the band on Tuesday.

By David Hepburn
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:17 BST
Axl Rose and SlashAxl Rose and Slash
Axl Rose and Slash

The Bellahouston Park gig marked the first time Guns N' Roses had played Scotland for more than a decade.

Featuring three members of the 'classic' line-up – Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash - they were also joined onstage by Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese.

And there was a bonus for those who managed so turn up in time for the support band - with The Pretenders playing a hit-packed set including 'Don't Get Me Wrong', 'Back on the Chain Gang' and 'I'll Stand By You'.

Heavy rain threatened to dampen the atmosphere but it dried up in time for the headline act taking the stage at 8pm.

Here's what they played - including eight songs from classic album 'Appetite For Destruction'.

  1. It's So Easy
  2. Bad Obsession
  3. Chinese Democracy
  4. Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)
  5. Pretty Tied Up
  6. Welcome to the Jungle
  7. Mr. Brownstone
  8. Hard Skool
  9. Double Talkin' Jive
  10. Estranged
  11. Absurd
  12. Live and Let Die (Wings cover)
  13. You Could Be Mine
  14. Down on the Farm (UK Subs cover)
  15. Reckless Life
  16. Rocket Queen
  17. T.V. Eye (The Stooges cover)
  18. Shadow of Your Love
  19. Anything Goes
  20. Civil War
  21. Slash Guitar Solo
  22. Sweet Child o' Mine
  23. November Rain
  24. Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)
  25. Walk All Over You (AC/DC cover)
  26. Knockin' on Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan cover)
  27. Nightrain
  28. Street of Dreams
  29. Patience
  30. Paradise City
