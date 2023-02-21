Guns N’ Roses are set to play in Glasgow as part of a massive 2023 World Tour produced headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and autumn.

The powerhouse rock band will play a host of cities across Europe, performing in Glasgow at Bellahouston Park on Tuesday 27th June.

Tickets will be available starting with the band’s Nightrain Presale, beginning Wednesday 22nd February at 10am.

The general on-sale for all dates will start beginning Friday 24th February at 10am local time on gunsnroses.com.

Last year, Guns N’ Roses released a box set collecting Use Your Illusion I and II with their latest track “Hard Skool” from the previous year.

They are one of the most-streamed rock bands in the world with an average of 24 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

