Interest in Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig’s new film has skyrocketed since the first pictures of its stars were released recently.

In what would initially seem an odd choice for the highly-lauded filmmaker, the subject of her latest work will be the hugely popular toy dolls Barbie and Ken.

Launched in America in March 1959, Barbie has become the world’s most popular doll, with over a billion sold in over 150 countries.

The toys have also inspired a series of animated films, but until now there has never been a live action movie.

That’s a situation that will be rectified next month– so here’s everything you need to know about the film.

Who is making the Barbie Movie?

Filmmaking teams don’t come much more heavyweight than partners Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, who have co-written the film.

Gerwig is a three-times Oscar nominee for writing and directing ‘Little Women’ and 'Ladybird’.

Meanwhile Baumbach, who directed Gerwig in ‘Frances Ha’, also has a hat-trick of Academy Award nods – for ‘The Squid and the Whale’ and ‘Marriage Story’.

Gerwig will also be directing the film.

Who will star in the Barbie Movie?

Margot Robbie will star as Barbie, and will also be producing the film via her production company LuckyChap Entertainment. The Australian actor, who shot to fame in soap opera ‘Neigbours’, has been nominated for two acting Oscars for her roles in ‘I, Tonya’ and ‘Bombshell’.

She’ll be joined by Ryan Gosling as Ken, who has also been twice nominated for an Oscar for ‘La La Land’ and ‘Half Nelson’.

An intriguing supporting cast includes Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters), Michael Cera (Arrested Development), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings), Emerald Fennell (The Crown), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), America Ferrera (Ugly Betty), and Hari Nef (Transparent).

There’s also roles for British actors Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey who have already appeared together in hit TV series ‘Sex Education’, with the latter’s likeness to Robbie leading to speculation that she will play one of Barbie’s sisters.

What’s the plot?

The film will center on a doll living in Barbieland, who’s forced to leave due to her so-called imperfections and sets off on an adventure in the real world.

Along the way she discovers that beauty is only skin deep and perfection can only truly be found within.

When will the film be released?

At the CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas Warner Bros Pictures confirmed that the film will arrive at cinemas on July 21, 2023.