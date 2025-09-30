Glastonbury 2027 dates confirmed - here's how to win tickets
Glastonbury Festival recently confirmed the dates of its 2027 Festival, and there’s a chance for fans to win tickets to the UK’s largest festival.
The prize draw, to win the first 25 pairs of tickets to the event, is raising emergency funds to support the work of Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders (MSF UK).
The draw can be entered from now until 7 November online here.
When is Glastonbury 2027?
Following its previously-announced fallow year in 2026, the Festival will return from Wednesday 23rd June to Sunday 27th June, 2027
All funds raised in the prize draw (after payment processing fees) will support MSF’s vital work providing medical care to people affected by the current conflicts in Gaza and Sudan.
The prize draw follows a direct donation by Glastonbury Festival earlier this year, which was split between MSF’s work in Sudan and the Reconstructive Surgery Hospital in Amman, Jordan, which has provided life-changing care to thousands of people with complex, conflict-related injuries.
Rumoured artists to play Glastonbury 2027
First held in 1970 as the Pop, Blues & Folk Festival - when just 1,500 people attended - Glastonbury has grown to become a major event in the British cultural calendar, with most of the biggest names in music having played it at least once.
Earlier this year over 200,000 enjoyed headline sets from Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975, along with hundreds of other bands playing countless stages of all sizes - and millions watched the extensive television coverage.
Rumoured 2027 headliners include: Sam Fender, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.