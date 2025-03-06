The three Glastonbury headliners. | Getty Images

The wait for the Worthy Farm headliners is finally over.

Spring may only just started, but music fans are already starting to look forward to their annual pilgimage to Glastonbury.

Tickets went on sale back in November, with all 135,000 snapped up before a single act was announced.

Last year saw SZA, Coldplay and Dua Lipa headline the Pyramid Stage over the festival’s three day, and finally speculation as to the 2025 bill-toppers is over, with the first wave of acts announced.

Here’s who will be appearing - and whether you still have a chance at a ticket.

When will Glastonbury 2025 take place?

This year's Glastonbury Festival will take place from Wednesday, June 25 - Sunday, June 29, with the main musical acts playing the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Who is headlining Glastonbury 2025?

British pop-rockers The 1975, led by singer Matty Healy, will headline the Friday. Musical legend Neil Young will then close out the Saturday, while American pop princess Olivia Rodrigo will bring the curtain down on the festival on Sunday.

Who else is playing Glastonbury 2025?

Here are all the acts that have been confirmed so far, led by the headliners:

Friday, June 27

The 1975

Loyle Carner

Biffy Clyro

Alanis Morissette

Busta Rhymes

Maribou State

Gracie Abrams

Four Tet

Wet Leg

Anohni & The Johnsons

Badbadnotgood

Blossoms

Burning Spear

Cmat

Denzel Curry

En Vogue

English Teacher

Fatboy Slim

Faye Webster

Floating Points

Franz Ferdinand

Glass Beams

Inhaler

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Osees

Pinkpantheress

Self Esteem

Supergrass

Vieux Farka Touré

Wunderhorse

Saturday, June 28

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts

Charli XCX

Raye

Doechii

Deftones

Ezra Collective

John Fogerty

Amyl & The Sniffers

Amaarae

Beabadoobee

Beth Gibbons

Bob Vylan

Brandi Carlile

Caribou

Father John Misty

Gary Numan

Greentea Peng

Jade

Japanese Breakfast

Kaiser Chiefs

Kneecap

Leftfield

Lucy Dacus

Nick Lowe

Nova Twins

Pa Salieu

Scissor Sisters

Tom Odell

The Script

TV On The Radio

Weezer

Yussef Dayes

Sunday, June 29

Olivia Rodrigo

Rod Stewart

The Prodigy

Noah Kahan

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Wolf Alice

Jorja Smith

Overmono

The Libertines

AJ Tracey

Black Uhuru

Celeste

Cymande

Future Islands

Girl In Red

Goat

Joy Crookes

Kae Tempest

Katy J Pearson

Parcels

Pawsa

Royel Otis

Shaboozey

Snow Patrol

Sprints

St Vincent

The Brian Jonestown Massacre

The Maccabees

The Selecter

Turnstile

Can I still get a ticket for Glastonbury?

It may have sold out but there will be another chance to go, with unwanted - or unpaid for - tickets going back on sale towards the end of April.

They will only be available to those who have previously registered though.

There's also the option of working for the festival itself - or for one of the many charities that are represented at Glastonbury each year.

When is the next ‘fallow’ year for Glastonbury?

The Glastonbury Festival tends to be held roughly four times every five years - with the fifth being a 'fallow year' to give the working farm some time to rejuvenate from the wear and tear caused by the festival. It's part of the green ethos of organisers Michael and Emily Evis.

The last fallow year was in 2018 and the global pandemic caused an enforced break in both 2020 and 2021. The next scheduled year is 2026, so if you don’t go next year you’ll not get another chance until 2027.