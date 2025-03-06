Glastonbury 2025 Headliners: Full lineup so far, fallow year, and can I still get tickets?
Spring may only just started, but music fans are already starting to look forward to their annual pilgimage to Glastonbury.
Tickets went on sale back in November, with all 135,000 snapped up before a single act was announced.
Last year saw SZA, Coldplay and Dua Lipa headline the Pyramid Stage over the festival’s three day, and finally speculation as to the 2025 bill-toppers is over, with the first wave of acts announced.
Here’s who will be appearing - and whether you still have a chance at a ticket.
When will Glastonbury 2025 take place?
This year's Glastonbury Festival will take place from Wednesday, June 25 - Sunday, June 29, with the main musical acts playing the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Who is headlining Glastonbury 2025?
British pop-rockers The 1975, led by singer Matty Healy, will headline the Friday. Musical legend Neil Young will then close out the Saturday, while American pop princess Olivia Rodrigo will bring the curtain down on the festival on Sunday.
Who else is playing Glastonbury 2025?
Here are all the acts that have been confirmed so far, led by the headliners:
Friday, June 27
- The 1975
- Loyle Carner
- Biffy Clyro
- Alanis Morissette
- Busta Rhymes
- Maribou State
- Gracie Abrams
- Four Tet
- Wet Leg
- Anohni & The Johnsons
- Badbadnotgood
- Blossoms
- Burning Spear
- Cmat
- Denzel Curry
- En Vogue
- English Teacher
- Fatboy Slim
- Faye Webster
- Floating Points
- Franz Ferdinand
- Glass Beams
- Inhaler
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
- Osees
- Pinkpantheress
- Self Esteem
- Supergrass
- Vieux Farka Touré
- Wunderhorse
Saturday, June 28
- Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts
- Charli XCX
- Raye
- Doechii
- Deftones
- Ezra Collective
- John Fogerty
- Amyl & The Sniffers
- Amaarae
- Beabadoobee
- Beth Gibbons
- Bob Vylan
- Brandi Carlile
- Caribou
- Father John Misty
- Gary Numan
- Greentea Peng
- Jade
- Japanese Breakfast
- Kaiser Chiefs
- Kneecap
- Leftfield
- Lucy Dacus
- Nick Lowe
- Nova Twins
- Pa Salieu
- Scissor Sisters
- Tom Odell
- The Script
- TV On The Radio
- Weezer
- Yussef Dayes
Sunday, June 29
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rod Stewart
- The Prodigy
- Noah Kahan
- Nile Rodgers & Chic
- Wolf Alice
- Jorja Smith
- Overmono
- The Libertines
- AJ Tracey
- Black Uhuru
- Celeste
- Cymande
- Future Islands
- Girl In Red
- Goat
- Joy Crookes
- Kae Tempest
- Katy J Pearson
- Parcels
- Pawsa
- Royel Otis
- Shaboozey
- Snow Patrol
- Sprints
- St Vincent
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre
- The Maccabees
- The Selecter
- Turnstile
Can I still get a ticket for Glastonbury?
It may have sold out but there will be another chance to go, with unwanted - or unpaid for - tickets going back on sale towards the end of April.
They will only be available to those who have previously registered though.
There's also the option of working for the festival itself - or for one of the many charities that are represented at Glastonbury each year.
When is the next ‘fallow’ year for Glastonbury?
The Glastonbury Festival tends to be held roughly four times every five years - with the fifth being a 'fallow year' to give the working farm some time to rejuvenate from the wear and tear caused by the festival. It's part of the green ethos of organisers Michael and Emily Evis.
The last fallow year was in 2018 and the global pandemic caused an enforced break in both 2020 and 2021. The next scheduled year is 2026, so if you don’t go next year you’ll not get another chance until 2027.
This year’s ticket price is £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee.
