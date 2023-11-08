All Sections
Some of the artists rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury in 2024.Some of the artists rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury in 2024.
Glastonbury 2024 Headliners: Here are the 10 star acts tipped to top the bill at Worthy Farm

By David Hepburn
Published 8th Nov 2023, 12:57 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 12:57 GMT

Earlier this year thousands of music headed to Worthy Farm to enjoy headline sets from the likes of Elton JohnGuns 'n' Roses and Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury 2023.

They were the lucky few who snapped up one of the 135,000 tickets - with millions more missing out.

The next festival isn't until June 26-30 but, after a slighht delay earlier this month, the first of the tickets will go on sale on Thursday 16th November.

Despite a hefty £355 (plus £5 booking fee) pricetag, they will inevitably sell out in seconds - without a single act having been revealed.

Here's who the bookies think will be closing the Pyramid Stage next June.

Pop princess Dua Lipa will be releasing her third album next year and is 4/11 favourite to head up the Pyramid Stage.

1. Dua Lipa

Coldplay are no strangers to topping the bill at Worthy Farm - they've already done it four times. They are 2/5 to add a fifth headline spot in 2024.

2. Coldplay

Glastonbury are reportedly going to have two female headliners for the first time in their history. There are few bigger names - with more big hits - than Madonna. She's 8/11 for the top spot.

3. Madonna

The Boss last headlined Glastonbury all the way back in 2009. He has already scheduled some European dates for next year and is 1/1 (Evens) to add Glasto.

4. Bruce Springsteen

