Glastonbury 2024 Headliners: Here are the 10 star acts tipped to top the bill at Worthy Farm
Earlier this year thousands of music headed to Worthy Farm to enjoy headline sets from the likes of Elton John, Guns 'n' Roses and Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury 2023.
They were the lucky few who snapped up one of the 135,000 tickets - with millions more missing out.
The next festival isn't until June 26-30 but, after a slighht delay earlier this month, the first of the tickets will go on sale on Thursday 16th November.
Despite a hefty £355 (plus £5 booking fee) pricetag, they will inevitably sell out in seconds - without a single act having been revealed.
Here's who the bookies think will be closing the Pyramid Stage next June.