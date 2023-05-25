It’s been a long time coming but Guns N’ Roses will (hopefully) finally play Glasgow this summer.

Guns N' Roses are scheduled to play Scotland in June.

The legendary American rock group will play Bellahouston Park on Tuesday, June 27, after a series of cancellations and delays.

The gig had already been delayed for two years due to Covid restrictions when it was cancelled at the last minute in July 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally slated for Glasgow Green, it’s been moved to Bellahouston and fans will be hoping there will be no further issues.

Here’s what you need to go along if you’re heading along.

What band members are in Guns N’ Roses at the moment?

The band have notoriously had a large number of different line-up over the years, but the current incarnation includes three of the ‘classic’ line-up – Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash.

They will be joined on stage by Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available to buy via Ticketmaster here priced from £85.50.

What time will the gig start and end?

Doors for the gig open at 4.30pm.

Expect the support act to start at around 7pm, with Guns N’ Roses taking to the stage at around 8.30pm (if Axl shows up on time).

The concert will finish at 11pm at latest.

Is there any support act?

Guns N’ Roses have announced that they will be supported by The Prentenders.

Chrissie Hynde’s rock band have plenty of classic hits for the crowd to enjoy – including ‘Brass in Pocket’, ‘Talk of the Town’, ‘Back on the Chain Gang’, ‘Middle of the Road’, ‘2000 Miles’, ‘Don't Get Me Wrong’, and ‘I'll Stand by You’.

Are there age limits in place?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nobody under the age of five will be permitted entry to the gig.

Those people aged between 5-15 years old must be accompanied by an adult who is 21 or over – and there can be no more than four people aged 5-15 for every adult.

It is recommended that people bring photo ID with them – particularly if they want to buy alcohol as the Challenge 25 policy will be in place.

Food and drink

If you attempt to bring food and drink into the venue it will be confiscated.

There will be a variery of bars and food stalls, with free drinking water available.

What items are prohibited?

Prohibited items include flares, gas or smoke devices, fireworks, sparklers, confetti cannons, Chinese/sky lanterns, firewood, candles or any flames, ‘excessive’ amounts of cigarettes and/or vapes, and professional camera equipment, including camera/video/audio equipment including removable lenses.

Flags, selfie sticks, umbrellas, and ‘weapons’ are also not permitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only small bags are allowed – less than the size of an A4 sheet of paper.

What songs have Guns N’ Roses played most often on the tour?

Guns N’ Roses rarely play the same setlist twice and are known for not being afraid to leave out facn favourites.

Here are the 25 songs they played most on their 47 tour dates last year. Expect to hear a fair few of these at Bellahouston Park.

Absurd

Chinese Democracy

Civil War

Double Talkin' Jive

Estranged

Hard Skool

It's So Easy

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Live and Let Die

Nightrain

November Rain

Paradise City

Rocket Queen

Sweet Child o' Mine

Welcome to the Jungle

You Could Be Mine

Mr. Brownstone

Patience

Slither

Don't Cry

Reckless Life

Better

Shadow of Your Love

Wichita Lineman

Coma

What did Guns N’ Roses play at their most recent gig?

Here’s the full setlist for their most recent gig at Auckland’s Eden Park:

1. It's So Easy

2. Mr. Brownstone

3. Chinese Democracy

4. Slither

5. Welcome to the Jungle

6. Double Talkin' Jive

7. Better

8. Live and Let Die

9. Reckless Life

10. Estranged

11. Rocket Queen

12. Shadow of Your Love

13. You Could Be Mine

14. I Wanna Be Your Dog

15. Absurd

16. Hard Skool

17. Civil War

18. Sorry

19. Slash Guitar Solo

20. Sweet Child o' Mine

21. November Rain

22. Wichita Lineman

23. Whole Lotta Rosie

24. Knockin' on Heaven's Door

25. Nightrain

26. Coma

27. Patience

28. Don't Cry