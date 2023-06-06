The Mardy Bum and R U Mine? band will play the Bellahouston Park in Glasgow in June. Here is their likely setlist for the gig and how to get the final remaining tickets.

The much anticipated summer of big Scottish concerts are hotting up after Edinburgh welcomed Harry Styles and Beyonce in the past few weeks.

Alex Turner and his band will head to Glasgow for the first Scottish shows since they headlined the city’s TRNSMT festival in 2018 and thousands of fans have already snapped up tickets for the event in quick-time.

Are you attending the concerts and wondering which songs the band will blast out at the event? Luckily for you, we have some indication of exactly what tracks we are likely to see him perform live, alongside a host of other important bits of information ahead of the event.

How long is the Arctic Monkeys concert, who is supporting Arctic Monkeys in Glasgow

Swedish garage rock band The Hives will be the main support at Bellahouston Park, alongside The Mysterines. The Hives already have an army of fans themselves, having exploded into the public conscious in the early 2000s with catchy hit ‘Hate To Say I Told You’.

The Mysterines, who will open the gig, are a relatively new alternative rock band and released their debut album ‘Reeling’ at the beginning of last year.

While times are subject to change, the gig is expected to kick off at around 7pm, with Arctic Monkeys likely to be on stage around 8:55pm.

When is Arctic Monkeys in Glasgow

The band will play Bellahouston Park Stadium on Sunday 26 June 2023. The show doors at Bellahouston Park are scheduled to open at 4pm.

Can I still get tickets for Arctic Monkeys in Glasgow

At the time of writing, there are only re-sale tickets available on Ticketmaster for the event in Glasgow. If they are any remaining re-sale tickets, they can be purchased here.

What is Arctic Monkeys’ setlist in 2023

Fans of the Sheffield band were shocked when the Arctics played a number of early hits that have not been heard live in many years at the opening gig of the United Kingdom at Bristol’s Ashton Gate and Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

While a setlist can change and alter at any time, old school fans of the band will hope they have fine tuned this particular set for this Artics UK tour in June.

The following is what they played at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium:

Cornerstone

Brianstorm

Snap Out of It

Crying Lightning

Teddy Picker

The View From the Afternoon

Four Out of Five

Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

Arabella

Pretty Visitors

Fluorescent Adolescent

Perfect Sense

Do I Wanna Know?

Mardy Bum

There Better Be A Mirrorball

505

I Wanna Be Yours (John Cooper Clarke cover)

Body Paint

Encore:

Sculptures of Anything Goes

I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor