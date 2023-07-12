The heavy rock star will be playing solo in Scotland's largest city later this year.

Corey Taylor

There's no doubt that 2023 is turning out to be a big year for Corey Taylor.

After headlining the Download Festival with his band Slipknot, he's now preparing to release his second solo album followed by a tour in support of the record.

He recently announced a UK tour and Scottish fans will be delighted to hear that it includes a gig north of the border.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Corey Taylor playing Glasgow?

Corey Taykor has announced he will play Glasgow's O2 Academy on Sunday, November 12, with doors opening at 7pm.

When is his new album out?

Corey Taylor's new album, entitled CMF2, will be released on Friday, September 15.

To date, two songs from the album have been released - 'Beyond' and 'We Are The Rest'.

How to get tickets for Corey Taylor

Tickets for Corey Taylor will go on sale to the general public here via Ticketmaster at 9am on Friday, July 14.

However, if you are a customer of mobile phone provider O2 you can get presale tickets right now, in an advance sale that started at 9am on Wednesday, July 12, and lasts until 8am on Friday, July 14.

In order to access the tickets you must sign into the O2 Priority app or website using your phone number and then click the link to take you to the Ticketmaster presale.

If you are not an O2 customer you might want to have a chat with a friend who is.

How much are the tickets?

Stalls standing tickets and balcony seated tickets are available for £49.20 (including a £6.95 service charge).

VIP packages are available priced from £143.30 to £251.60. They include exclusive merchandise, early access to the gig and an invitation to the soundcheck.

What's the likely setlist - will he play Slipknot songs?

Here's what Corey Taylor played at his most recent gig in May this year. It features a smattering of Slipknot songs, athough as his new album will be out by the time of the Glasgow gig, expect to see more new songs appear on the setlist.