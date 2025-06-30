Cocktail fans are in for a treat in Glasgow later this year. | Canva/Getty Images

The new event will be taking place in venues all over the city for 10 days.

A brand new 10-day event is showcasing the very best bars and restaurants in Glasgow – and giving you the chance to try exclusive premium cocktails without high-end pricing.

The Glasgow Cocktail Festival is billed as “a celebration of the city’s buzzing social scene and an opportunity to enjoy favourite spots or new ones with exclusive menus on offer”.

The concept was created by M-AD Agency with this first edition being launched in partnership with Smirnoff, with brands across the Diageo group sure to cater for every taste - including premium mocktails and a focus on Drink Aware.

M-AD boss Alice Christison created the firm’s first cocktail event in her hometown of Dundee in 2021.

Alice said: “We want to celebrate everything that’s so great about Glasgow and the bustling social circuit here – there’s such a rich assortment of options to suit everyone and every mood.

“Whether you want super high-end dress-up premium spots or lo-fi relaxed vibes, you will find it in Glasgow – that’s why it was the only city to kick off his new concept with our launch partners Smirnoff.

“And the level of cocktail mastery here is astonishing – we want to help spread the word of just how good it is.

“The idea is to give the public the chance to try new spots or indulge in old favourites – or mix it up – at reasonable prices.

“And for the businesses, it’s an opportunity to try out new cocktail ideas and show what they can do to both existing customers and first-time visitors.

“We are shining a spotlight on the absolute best spots, helping promote them in these challenging times and offering great exclusive menus to the public.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Glasgow Cocktail Festival 2025?

The Glasgow Cocktail Festival runs from Friday, August 29, until Sunday, September 7.

What drinks will be on offer at the Glasgow Cocktail Festival?

Glasgow Cocktail Festival is partnering with industry giant Diageo, bringing brands such as Smirnoff Red Label, Smirnoff Vanilla, Smirnoff Miami Peach, Captain Morgan Spiced Gold, Captain Morgan White, Captain Morgan Tiki, Baileys, Tanqueray London Dry, Ciroc Blue Dot, Johnnie Walker Black Label, Guinness, Casamigos Blanco, Reposado and Anejo, Tanqueray 0.0%, Captain Morgans Spiced Gold 0.0% and Seedlip into a selection of stunning Glasgow cocktails and mocktails. The exact expert combinations will only be revealed when the festival gets underway.

What venues are taking part in the Glasgow Cocktail Festival?

The venue list has yet to be confirmed - watch this space - but organisers expect there to be more than 100 establishments taking part across the entire city.

How much will drinks be at the Glasgow Cocktail Festival?

The discounted cocktails will cost between £5 and £7 each (up to 50 per cent off normal prices).

How does the Glasgow Cocktail Festival work?

You can have as many of the special cocktails as you want at each outlet for the full 10 days of the event, allowing you to try as many participating bars, hotels and restaurants as you like. All you need is a festival wristband and you’re good to go.

How can I get a cheap early bird ticket for the Glasgow Cocktail Festival?

‘Super Early Bird’ festival wristbands are available here for the discounted price of £5 (plus £1.95 booking fee).

The next batch of ‘Early Bird passes’ will be priced at £7.95 (plus £1.95 booking free), while advance tickets will be £9.95 (plus £1.95 booking fee).