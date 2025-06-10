Outlander star Sam Heughan to give cocktail masterclass at Edinburgh International Book Festival
Outlander star Sam Heughan is to host a cocktail class at the Edinburgh International Book Festival (EIBF) to promote his new publication of cocktail recipes.
The Scottish actor, who is soon to make his Royal Shakespeare Company debut in Macbeth, is to discuss the significance of cocktails in his journey to stardom. He will also demonstrate the creation of some of his favourite drinks in an event linked to his book, The Cocktail Diaries: A Spirited Adventure, which is to be published in September.
Other actors are also to appear at the EIBF, which announced its full programme today, including Brian Cox, Viggo Mortensen and Vanessa Redgrave.
The festival will see an element of performance alongside a more traditional programme of events, with Olivier Award-winning Harriet Walter giving an overdue voice to the women of Shakespeare, and a cast including Ms Redgrave and Mr Mortensen performing “powerful messages of protest from around the world” in The People Speak.
According to publisher Penguin, The Cocktail Diaries includes chapters on Mr Heughan’s top ten all-time favourite cocktails. The book also has a final section, Made by Friends, featuring recipes created by international bartenders for the actor.
Heughan was born in Kirkcudbright and moved to Edinburgh with his family at the age of 12 before studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow.
For the second year, the book festival will also present its flagship industry event, Global Ink: Discover the Power of International Collaboration, uniting publishing professionals from around the world for discussion.
The full Edinburgh International Book Festival programme will be available here from 10am.
Comments
