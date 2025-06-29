I tried ‘hidden’ former penthouse suite bar with stunning city views

A chic retreat in one of London’s best postcodes makes for an ideal weekend getaway, finds Rosalind Erskine, just don’t forget to visit the former penthouse.

Having lived in London for three years, I quickly realised that any time off I had I would not be making like a tourist and visiting the sights - although I’d never tire of the skyline views when I could get them - which is why it was quite a thrill to be within a stone’s throw of Buckingham Palace and St James Park at a recent stay at the stylish Athenaeum Hotel in Mayfair. Located across the road from Green Park (and a five minute walk from the park’s namesake Tube station), it’s hard not to feel like a tourist (which I now am) when you’re greeted by a bowler hatted man who opens the doors to this impressive, historic building. The former private home of MP Henry Hope in 1850, the mansion house was so extravagant it was said to have caught the attention of Charles Dickens . The building went from a home to the Junior Athenaeum Club before becoming a five star hotel and its residences, which have long been associated with the rich and famous.

Budget or boutique?

This is Mayfair darling, expect to pay from £400 per night for this five star hotel and experience. Location and service are everything here, so it’s well worth it plus not many central London hotels have their own spa.

Room service

My Green Park Suite was about ten times the size of my first room in London, and was a vision in burnt orange and cream with a sofa, desk, leather armchair and massive king sized bed. With mirrors everywhere, including mirrored furniture, this was one bright, airy and spacious room in which to create a base to explore London or get some work done. The en suite was also huge, with a stand alone bath with shower, large walk-in shower and double sinks and full sized Molton Brown toiletries.

Wining and dining

The hotel’s restaurant 116 at The Athenaeum is located next to the lobby, serves British food and is headed up by executive chef, Kevin Fawkes. I enjoyed a dinner here, starting with Loch Duart salmon tiradito, leche de tigre, green onion and sesame furikake followed by Denham Valley 30 day dry aged sirloin streak with grilled tenderstem broccoli and skinny fries. Dessert was a light vegan coconut and mango pavlova.

The restaurant also serves tasting menus, afternoon tea (including for various dietaries) and breakfast - a small buffet and a la carte options including porridge, eggs benedict, pancakes and omelettes.

View from the View lounge | contributed

Outside the flower clad exterior is the Terrace which has comfortable seating and umbrellas. Available all year round, it was a busy spot in which to people watch or meet friends.

The hotel also has The View, a lounge where guests can enjoy drinks and snacks and the amazing London skyline views. Formerly the penthouse, which has seen its fair share of film stars and celebrities - including being the location where Take That announced their split in 1996. Located on the tenth floor, the View looks just like another room and is opened with a key card meaning it feels all very speakeasy. It’s full of chic seating, including a board room style dining room and fridges of drinks and a range of snacks. There’s also a variety of experiences such as how to make the perfect G&T, or mindfulness sessions overlooking Green Park.

Worth getting out of bed for

Green Park Suite | contributed

The Athenaeum is located in Zone 1 in London meaning there are a huge number of things to do right on the doorstep. During my stay I took the opportunity to walk through Green Park to St James Park and soak in the early summer sun, as well as take a close look at Buckingham Palace. I also took a short Tube journey to Angel to visit Scottish Cafe Auld Hag . The hotel is close to Hyde Park Corner meaning it’s an ideal spot during BST Hyde Park. The west end is also close by meaning a trip to the theatre - and shopping - is easy. After a day out in this bustling city, a trip to the spa for a treatment or just to unwind in the jacuzzi, sauna or steam room, is a must.

Little extras

The mini bar was complimentary and included crisps, biscuits, soft drinks and a wide range of tea and a huge number of Nespresso coffee pods. Bottled water was also in abundance and, coupled with the excellent air conditioning, were ideal additions given the very warm weather. There are robes and slippers and a turndown service which included mini Templespa toiletries. If you’re bringing a dog , which is £35 extra per night, they’ll get the five star treatment with a comfortable dog bed, treats, a bowl and a bowtie to take home.

Guestbook comments

The Athenaeum Hotel & Residences

116 Piccadilly, London W1J 7BJ