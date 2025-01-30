Michael Shannon has a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

He may be most famous for his acting, but his side project has been warmly received by critics - and the band he covers.

Hollywood a-lister Michael Shannon is known for his intense performances in films like Take Shelter, Knives Out, Mud and Man of Steel.

He’s twice been nominated for an Oscar, thanks to his roles in Revolutionary Road and Nocturnal Animals, and is rated as one of the best character actors of his generation.

But in the last couple of years he’s also branched out into singing alongside musician Jason Narducy who, amongst many other things, inspired Dave Grohl to become involved in the music industry.

Now he’s announced his first European tour and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Michael Shannon playing Glasgow?

Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy will be playing Glasgow’s Garage venue on Friday, January 31.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale on Ticketweb here on Friday, January 31, at 10am. Demand could be high, so make sure you have created an account and are signed in well before the tickets come online.

What will Michael Shannon be singing at his Glasgow gig?

Shanon is a huge fan of the American alternative rock band R.E.M. who were one of the biggest acts in the world before they broke up in 2011. The four founder members - Michael Stipe, Mike Mills, Peter Buck and Bill Berry - have frequently insisted there are no plans to reform.

He’s previously toured America performing the band’s debut album, Murmer, in full. Now he’s planning on playing their third album Fables of the Reconstruction in full to mark its 25th anniversary.

Alongside the 11 tracks included in that album - including fan favourites Driver 8, Can’t Get There From Here and Wendell Gee - he’ll be playing a few other songs from the band’s back catalogue.

Is Michael Shannon any good?

Far from being a typical vanity project, reviews suggest that Shannon is a talented singer whose versions of R.E.M. songs work surprisingly well.

He also has the blessing of the band. When he performed at R.E.M.’s hometown of Athens, Georgia, last year on his Murmer tour all four members came on stage to perform - the first time they had been on a stage together since breaking up.

Who is playing with Michael Shannon at his Glasgow show?

Alongside Jason Narducy, who has been a member of several bands - as well as playing with the likes of Bob Mould, Superchunk, Eddie Vedder, Liz Phair, and The Pretenders - a number of ‘friends’ will be joining them. Only time will tell if that could include a member of R.E.M. Peter Buck, in particular has played Glasgow a number of times in recent year in prejects with Auteurs frontman Luke Haines and singer Robyn Hitchcock.

No support act has yet been announced?