Ghost Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, setlist, age restrictions
Formed in Sweden in 2006, Ghost is theatrical rock band led by the mysterious character of Papa Emeritusa - with the rest of the group’s member simply known as ‘Nameless Ghouls’.
They shot to fame with debut album Opus Eponymous in 2010 and four further albums have followed including 2015’s Meliora, which hit the top 10 in the US, and most recently 2022’s Impera.
In 2016 they won the Grammy for Best Metal Performance for their single Cirice.
They are currently preparing to release sixth studio album Skeletá and are embarking on a huge world tour entitled the Skeletour - and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Glasgow.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When are Ghost playing Glasgow?
Ghost play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on the UK leg of their world tour on Wednesday, April 16.
Who is supporting Ghost at their Glasgow gig?
Ghost do not have a support act for their world tour. Instead they will play an extended set, expected to be in two halves.
What are the stage times for Ghost in Glasgow?
Doors open at 6.30pm. Ghost will take to the stage at 8.30pm and the szhow will end by 10.30pm.
Are tickets still available for Ghost?
If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re out of luck - it’s a complete sellout. You can check for face value tickets on Twickets, or check out the (expensive) verified resale tickets here.
Are there any age restrictions at Ghost’s Hydro gig?
Standing is over 14s only and seating over 8s only. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.
What is the likely Ghost setlist?
The Glasgow gig is only the second on Ghost’s world tour, which kicks off in Manchester the day before, so we have no hints about what will make the setlist - watch this space. The band’s last gig was in Melbourne in 2023, when they played the following:
- Kaisarion
- Rats
- From the Pinnacle to the Pit
- Spillways
- Cirice
- Absolution
- Ritual
- Call Me Little Sunshine
- Con Clavi Con Dio
- Watcher in the Sky
- Year Zero
- He Is
- Miasma
- Mary on a Cross
- Mummy Dust
- Respite on the Spitalfields
- Kiss the Go-Goat
- Dance Macabre
- Square Hammer
