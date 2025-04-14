Ghost Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, setlist, age restrictions

Ghost have a date with Glasgow. | AFP via Getty Images

A band famed for their remarkable live shows are playing Glasgow this week.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed in Sweden in 2006, Ghost is theatrical rock band led by the mysterious character of Papa Emeritusa - with the rest of the group’s member simply known as ‘Nameless Ghouls’.

They shot to fame with debut album Opus Eponymous in 2010 and four further albums have followed including 2015’s Meliora, which hit the top 10 in the US, and most recently 2022’s Impera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2016 they won the Grammy for Best Metal Performance for their single Cirice.

They are currently preparing to release sixth studio album Skeletá and are embarking on a huge world tour entitled the Skeletour - and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Ghost playing Glasgow?

Ghost play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on the UK leg of their world tour on Wednesday, April 16.

Who is supporting Ghost at their Glasgow gig?

Ghost do not have a support act for their world tour. Instead they will play an extended set, expected to be in two halves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the stage times for Ghost in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm. Ghost will take to the stage at 8.30pm and the szhow will end by 10.30pm.

Are tickets still available for Ghost?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re out of luck - it’s a complete sellout. You can check for face value tickets on Twickets, or check out the (expensive) verified resale tickets here.

Are there any age restrictions at Ghost’s Hydro gig?

Standing is over 14s only and seating over 8s only. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Ghost setlist?

The Glasgow gig is only the second on Ghost’s world tour, which kicks off in Manchester the day before, so we have no hints about what will make the setlist - watch this space. The band’s last gig was in Melbourne in 2023, when they played the following: