The Temperance Movement, Barrowlands, Glasgow review: 'hair-raising stuff'

The Temperance Movement, Barrowlands, Glasgow ★★★★

There is never a bad time to be blown away by the raw rock’n’soul vocals of Temperance Movement frontman Phil Campbell. That first power blast as he let rip on opening number Chinese Lanterns was hair-raising stuff, all the more for the bare accompaniment of acoustic guitar and harmony vocals from his bandmates crowded round one microphone, arms slung around each other, celebrating their reunion for the first time in five years.

It's traditional stuff, even slightly hoary, but this band have made their name as particularly instinctive exponents of roots rock’n’roll, like a British Black Crowes or a 21st century (Small) Faces with Glasgow’s Campbell as its naturally gifted Rod Stewart/Steve Marriott.

This comeback set featured material from across their three albums. Campbell brought a Jaggeresque dandy streak to the hard country rock of Only Friend, then cut loose on harmonica during the fleet-footed boogie of Take It Back. He almost bust a gut testifying on Get Yourself Free but also gave good rugged ballad on Pride.

His bandmates jumped effortlessly from the economic yet soulful hard rock of Built-In Forgetter and the tough groove of Caught in the Middle to the rather indulgent if melodious guitar solo on Another Spiral. There was further free ranging even within their comfort zone as they switched from the R&B edge of Lucky to the opening metallic riff of Oh Lorraine, with Campbell going at it on tambourine and maracas. The smouldering, slowburn country and psych rock breakdown of Ain't No Telling added another flavour.