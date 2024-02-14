Adventurers from around the world will be heading to Fort William Mountain Festival this February to help celebrate the event’s 20th anniversary.

Taking place in the Outdoor Capital of the UK, the festival is a celebration of mountaineering and the outdoors with a programme full of guided events, workshops, talks and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highlights from the 2024 line-up include Ardnamurchan-based wildlife cameraman and Strictly Come Dancing winner Hamza Yassin, who will share stories from his career alongside adventure filmmaker Emma Crome and sports photographer Hamish Frost, as well as appearances from personalities such as base jumper Tim Howell and long distance runner Jenny Tough.

Hamza Yassin will share stories at Fort William Mountain Festival.

Run entirely by volunteers, the festival looks to create opportunities for those seeking mountain experiences.

Festival co-ordinator Anna Danby said: "The overriding aim of the festival is to encourage everyone to be inspired by, respect and protect our natural landscape and, with our 2024 programme we are confident that all our visitors will leave feeling motivated to do just that."

So if you’d like to know more about the four day event, here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Fort William Mountain Festival.

Fort William Mountain Festival 2024 dates

The 2024 Fort William Mountain Festival will run from Thursday, February 15, to Sunday, February 18.

Festival Hub

For those interested in checking out the Fort William Mountain Festival without purchasing tickets, the Nevis Centre will serve as a festival hub.

Attendees – with no ticket purchase necessary – can spend time discovering outdoor organisations, brands and creators ready to share stories and information as well as goodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food and drinks will be available from the hub, with the centre open from 2pm until 7pm across the festival.

Fort William Mountain Festival 2024 line-up

As part of the Fort William Mountain Festival there is plenty on offer to satisfy those who love the outdoors, with a programme full of events from workshops on maintaining your bike and practising yoga to headline talks from adventurers such as Anna French and Ian Sykes.

There are three categories to the festival line-up: explore events, headline events and discovery sessions. Explore events allow festival attendees to venture outdoors and learn new skills on a variety of subjects, while headline and discovery events are talks, discussions and film showings form a number of interesting figures.

Sam Garthwaite white water paddle boarding. (Photo by Silviu Dascalu)

Talks, sessions and workshops will run each day between 2pm and 10pm and organisers have offered a 20% discount on orders for 5 tickets or more on any headline events and discovery sessions at the Nevis Centre, here are some to keep an eye out for.

Explore events

Fort William Mountain Festival caters to a wide range of outdoor lovers, and as such attendees will be treated to a range of hands on workshops. Visitors can plan which Fort William Mountain Festival Explore Events they would like to attend using this guide.

There will be a variety of sessions running across the weekend, including those teaching skills such as winter walking and trailside repairs as well as those focusing on yoga, drawing or writing.

Headline Event: Meet our Legends; Celebrating Excellence in Mountain Culture

Thursday, February 15, 7pm – Nevis Centre

Opening the Fort William Mountain Festival is a night of inspiring stories, live music and even a wee sip of gin. Meet our Legends; Celebrating Excellence in Mountain Culture remembers the recipients of the Scottish Award for Excellence in Mountain Culture which was introduced in 2008.

Tickets: Adult, £18. Children & students, £14.

Scottish Awards for Excellence in Mountain Culture

Thursday, February 15, 7pm – Nevis Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2024 Adult and Youth Scottish Awards for Excellence in Mountain Culture will be presented during the festival's Launch Night with a surprise third award just for its anniversary year.

Discovery Session: Be Avalanche Aware

Friday, February 16, 2pm – Nevis Centre

This free event, hosted by Graham Moss of the Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS), is designed to educate winter hill users.

Discovery Session: #ThinkWINTER with Mountaineering Scotland and Glenmore Lodge

Friday, February 16, 3.30pm – Nevis Centre

Heather Morning, Kirsty Pallas and friends will be sharing stories of winter adventures.

Tickets: £5

Discovery Session: Northern Horizons

Friday, February 16, 4pm – Nevis Centre

Hosted by Scottish Mountaineering Press, author Will Herman discusses his book Northern Horizons, which is about his lifelong love affair with Scotland's mountains.

Tickets: Adults, £8.50. Children & students, £6.50.

Discovery Session: Ellie Green, Renee McGregor & Jenny Tough

Friday, February 16, 5pm – Nevis Centre

Jenny Tough and Ellie Green discuss making the film Solo with Renee McGregor, a leading sports dietitian, who lends her expertise to issues raised in the film around the darker side of sport. Matt Green hosts the conversation which will cover the trio's love of adventure, the importance of self awareness and how to maintain a healthy relationship with your mind and body.

Tickets: Adults, £8.50. Children & students, £6.50.

A still from Thrawn, the new film from Hannah Bailey.

Cinema event: Patagonia Snowsports Session: Thrawn

Friday, February 16, 5pm – The Highland Cinema

The Fort William Mountain Festival will act as the premiere for Thrawn, a short film by Highlands-based filmmaker and snowboarder Hannah Bailey. Championing snowsports in the Cairngorms, the Patagonia film features Aviemore local and triple-Olympian Lesley McKenna. The two women, alongside climate activist and broadcaster Lauren MacCallum will then take part in a panel discussion.

Tickets: Adult, £8.50. Child, £6.50.

Bothy Session

Friday, February 16, 5pm – Three Wise Monkeys Climbing Wall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During Bothy Sessions, guests won't know who will be speaking until the event begins. With only 15 tickets available per session, food will be provided by the Three Wise Monkeys.

Tickets: £20

Discovery Session: The Cairngorms: A Celebration of the Understated

Friday, February 16, 5.30pm – Nevis Centre

The official book launch for the Scottish Mountaineering Club’s brand new guidebook to The Cairngorms & North-East Scotland, written by Iain Young, Anne Butler and Heather Morning. In an illustrated presentation, the authors will share their insight into the mountains along with their favourite walks, with signed copies of the book available.

Tickets: Adults, £8.50. Children & students, £6.50.

Headline Event: Bike Night

Friday, February 16, 7pm – Nevis Centre

Explore the environmental side of mountain biking with Tommy Wilkinson from DWACO and a panel of like minded individuals who are a mix of well-respected sports journalists, photographers, cinematographers and brand strategists.

This event also features a showing of After The Storm, a film directed by Andy McKenna which shares the story of Scots Asian diversity pioneer Aneela McKenna, as well as Flow State II which was directed by Max Rendall of Sleeper Co.

Tickets: Adult, £18. Children & students, £14.

Headline Event: Running Night

Friday, February 16, 7pm – Nevis Centre

Trail runner Jamie Aarons, who now calls Scotland home despite growing up in California, shares her highs, lows and adventures alongside several of her crew. Also speaking at this event is Ian Stewart, the founder of Trail Running Scotland who shares why he became an Ambassador of the Mountaineering Scotland and Outdoor Access Trust of Scotland’s It’s Up to Us Campaign.

Tickets: Adult, £18. Children & students, £14.

International Film Night & Awards Presentation

Friday, February 16, 7pm – The Highland Cinema

Bringing together the best entrants of the Fort William Mountain Festival film competition, guests can see a selection of outdoor adventure films as well as cast a vote in the People's Choice Awards.

Tickets: Adult, £15. Child, £12

Discovery Session: Harold Raeburn: The Steps of a Giant

Saturday, February 17, 2:30pm – Nevis Centre

Widely considered one of Scotland’s greatest-ever mountaineers, Harold Raeburn has left a legacy of top routes scattered across the Highlands. Author Peter Biggar explores this in his book, The Steps of a Giant, which chronicles Raeburn’s mountaineering record while digging beneath his determination to conceal his personality from public view. Biggar will discuss his work and answer questions in a panel hosted by the Scottish Mountaineering Press and compered by editor Deziree Wilson.

Tickets: Adults, £8.50. Children & students, £6.50.

The Fort William Mountain Festival will take place at the Nevis Centre.

Discovery Session: Tim Howell

Saturday, February 17, 4pm – Nevis Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Base jumper Tim Howell shares his story, and love of adventure sport including wingsuit base jumping, from leaving England and working in South Africa to returning home and becoming a Royal Marine Commando.

Tickets: Adults, £8.50. Children & students, £6.50.

Hamza Yassin Meet & Greet

Saturday, February 17, 3pm – Nevis Centre

Also speaking on Saturday night during a headline event, fans can get up close and personal with wildlife cameraman and Strictly winner Hamza Yassin, who will sign books, answer questions and share his love of Scotland.

Tickets: Free, but places must be booked

International Film Night Redux

Saturday, February 17, 3.45pm – The Highland Cinema

A second opportunity for festival attendees to see the best entries into the International Film Competition.

Tickets: Adult, £15. Child, £12

Discovery Session: Adra

Saturday, February 17, 4.30pm – Nevis Centre With an introduction from director Emma Crome, Adra is a discussion of North Wales town Llanberis and its impact on climbing culture with Local climbers Zoe Wood and Lewis Perrin Williams.

Tickets: Adults, £8.50. Children & students, £6.50.

Bothy Session

Saturday, February 17, 5pm – Three Wise Monkeys Climbing Wall

Just like the Friday Bothy Session, guests won't know who will be speaking until the event begins. With only 15 tickets available per session, food will be provided by the Three Wise Monkeys.

Tickets: £20

Discovery Session: Protect Our Ocean – with Patagonia and Cal Major

Saturday, February 17, 6pm – Nevis Centre

Join host Cal Major and range of local ocean professionals for an evening of film and conversation. Enjoy a new Patagonia film, The Custodians, which explores the vital marine restoration work of the Loch Craignish based Seawildingw ith speakers including Seawilding’s Phillip Price, and Bally Philp of the Scottish Creel Fisherman’s Federation.

Tickets: Adults, £8.50. Children & students, £6.50.

Discovery Session: Writing the Mountains: Living Rock to Melting Ice

Saturday, February 17, 5.30pm – Nevis Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join author Anna Fleming for a discussion on creative process, climbing, writing and the mountains discussing the inspiration behind Time on Rock.

Tickets: Adults, £8.50. Children & students, £6.50.

Headline Event: Adventure through the lens; Hamza Yassin, Emma Crome & Hamish Frost

Saturday, February 17, 7pm – Nevis Centre

Guests can get a look behind the scenes from people working at the forefront of their profession, as well as the award presentations and film premieres of the Golden Axe Award. Hamza, Emma and Hamish will share stories of their unique perspectives behind the lens.

The Golden Axe Award is a short film competition and the winning films will be shown as part of this night at the festival.

Tickets: Adult, £18. Children & students, £14.

Headline Event: Creatives & Mèinn: a confluence of culture, landscape and creativity

Saturday, February 17, 7pm – Nevis Centre

A two-part session run by the Scottish Mountaineering Press, which explores the importance of creative response and language in finding your place in Scotland’s landscape.

Tickets: Adult, £18. Children & students, £14.

Official FWMF Ceilidh

Saturday, February 17, 10pm – TBC

More details have still to be revealed but the Fort William Mountain Festival Ceilidh will be free to attend.

Tickets: Free

Discovery Session: 8600FT

Sunday, February 18, 2pm – Nevis Centre

A presentation of the feature-length film 8600FT, which documents Braydon Bringhurst as he sets out to ride to the top of The Whole Enchilada in Moab, Utah; one of mountain biking's most epic trails which no one has ever tried to ride in its entirety.

Tickets: Adults, £8.50. Children & students, £6.50.

Discovery Session: Ian (Spike) Sykes

Sunday, February 18, 1pm – Nevis Centre

Climber, mountaineer, skier, outdoor instructor, mountain rescuer and entrepreneur Ian ‘Spike’ Sykes shares his personal experiences as a young Field Guide (mountaineer – dog driver) working for the British Antarctic Survey, spending two consecutive winters, supporting geologists and other scientists.

Tickets: Adults, £8.50. Children & students, £6.50.

Discover Your Family Adventure

Sunday, February 18, 2pm – Nevis Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discover Your Family Adventure is an eclectic mix of local adventurers and international films to inspire families to get out there and adventure together.

Tickets: Free

Discovery Session: Nick Ray

Sunday, February 18, 4pm – Nevis Centre

Nick Ray, a mental health advocate with a passion for adventure and nature, went on a solo kayaking expedition around Scotland for a full year and will share his journey to help inspire others.

Tickets: Adults, £8.50. Children & students, £6.50.

Mountain Quiz & Pizza by Trek & Mountain

Sunday, February 18, 4,30pm – The Highland Cinema

Perfectly timed for those coming off the hill, Trek & Mountain have organised a mountain quiz and pizza.

Tickets: Adults, £18

Discovery Session: Joe French

Sunday, February 18, 5pm – Nevis Centre

Climber, writer, producer and director Joe French discusses his journey into television, adventures as well as sharing film footage and readings from his new book Out of Mind.

Tickets: Adults, £8.50. Children & students, £6.50.

Discovery Session: The Runnable Team

Sunday, February 18, 5.30pm – Nevis Centre

A screening of Runnable, a short film about white water paddleboarding from paddlers Sam Garthwaite and Cameron Hopkin, followed by a Q&A with the Runnable team.

Tickets: Adults, £8.50. Children & students, £6.50.

Discovery Session: Franco Cookson

Sunday, February 18, 7pm – Nevis Centre

Franco Cookson shares his quest for the perfect objective, from defining "impossible" to where the boundary of ideal difficulty and lunacy lies.

Tickets: Adults, £8.50. Children & students, £6.50.

BANFF Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour

Sunday, February 18, 7pm – Nevis Centre

The Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival, a flagship program of Banff Centre, has been an industry leader in the celebration of Mountain Culture since 1976. At at Fort William Mountain Festival, a selection of top films from Banff has been curated to celebrate the outdoors.

Tickets: Adult £18. Children & student, £14.

The Golden Axe Award

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Introduced in 2023, the Golden Axe Award celebrates the life of Rob Brown, an experienced mountaineer who died following an accident on Ben Nevis.