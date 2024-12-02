Fontaines D.C. have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

One of the most successful new bands of recent years are currently on the road.

Irish post-punk Fontaines D.C. achieved near-immediate acclaim on the the release of debut album Dogrel in 2019, being nominated for the Mercury Prize and named as both Rough Trade and BBC Radio 6 Music’s Album of the Year.

Formed in Dublin five years earlier in 2014, the band is made up of of Grian Chatten (vocals), Conor Curley (guitar), Conor Deegan III (bass), Tom Coll (drums) and Carlos O'Connell (guitar).

They’ve released three further albums to date, with A Hero's Death nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards, while Skinty Fia became their first UK number one and helped them win the Brit Award for International Group.

The band's fourth album, Romance, was released earlier this year and became the band’s first to chart in the US.

They are currently touring in support of the record and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Fontaines D.C. playing Glasgow?

Fontaines D.C. play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their UK Romance tour on Wednesday, December 4.

Who is supporting Fontaines D.C. at their Glasgow gig?

Fontaines D.C. have announced that Sorry will support them on their Glasgow date. The English indie rock band, from London, were originally named Fish and have released two studio albums, most recently 2022’s Anywhere but Here which reached number 22 in the UK album charts.

What are the stage times for Fontaines D.C. in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and Sorry are on from 7.50pm. Expect Fontaines D.C. to take to the stage at around 9pm, and the show to finish at 10.30pm at latest.

Are tickets still available for Fontaines D.C.?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you are out of luck - it’s a complete sellout. Check website Twickets for any unwanted face value tickets.

Are there any age restrictions at the Fontaines D.C. Hydro gig?

In the standing area it’s over-14s only, with all under 16s to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. In the seated areas it’s over 8s only and under-16s have to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Fontaines D.C. setlist?

