Radio 6 Music Festival 2024: Dates, venues, lineup, and how to get tickets

The details of one of the most eagerly-anticipated music events of the year have been announced.

Gossip will headline the festival on the Saturday night.

Launched in 2014 with a headline set by Damon Albarn, the 6 Music Festival has quickly become a staple of the UK music calendar.

Initially it brought a series of special concerts to a different city each year – with Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool and London previously hosting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2017 it came to Glasgow, with memorable sets from Future Islands, Sparks, Depeche Mode, The Shins and Belle and Sebastian.

Now it has a permanent home in Manchester, where it will take place for the forseeable future.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2024 edition (this story will be updated as announcements are made).

Where is it taking place?

It’s been announced that the 2024 6 Music Festival will take place in Manchester and will offer a mix of daytime, evening and late-night events from the area’s legendary venues. The city’s Victoria Warehouse hosting the headline sets.

Band on the Wall and Manchester Yes will also host events.

When is the 6 Music Festival?

The 6 Music Festival will take place on four consecutive days, from Thursday, March 7 to Sunday, March 10.

Who is playing the 6 Music Festival?

On Thursday, March 7, Scotland's Young Fathers will headline the Victoria Warehouse in a unique collaboration with the Hulme and Moss Side based NIA community choir. They will be supported by Hak Baker and a DJ set from SHERELLE. Witch Fever and OneDa will play Band on the Wall, while New Music Fix Live will be taking over Manchester Yes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, March 8, Gossip will headline the Victoria Warehouse - their first show for four years - and will be supported by CMAT and a DJ set from Afrodeutsche.

On Saturday, March 9, The Smile will headline the Victoria Warehouse with the London Contemporary Orchestra, supported by Jordan Rakei and Mary Anne Hobbs + Anna Phoebe. Meanwhile, Rave Forever will play Archive Only/Depot Mayfield from 9pm-3am featuring Daphni, DJ Seinfeld B2B Salute, I. Jordan, DJ Paulette and Not Bad For A Girl.

How to get tickets?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets will be available on Thursday, February 18, from 10am here.

Can I watch and listen to the festival at home?