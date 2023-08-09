All Sections
(Not) Everyone's A Film Critic: Game-changing horror films through the decades and Joy Ride review

The death of 'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin has inspired this week's cinematic discussion.

By David Hepburn
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:10 BST
 Comment

We're looking at just how influential Friedkin's most famous film was, as well as looking at the movies that defined horror in the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and the last decade - taking in everything from Don't Look Now to The Babadook, via the likes of Scream, A Nightmare on Elm Street and Let The Right One In.

There's also a review of new comedy Joy Ride, and we're looking forward to the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

