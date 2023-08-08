All Sections
Legendary American director William Friedkin has died. Cr: Getty Images
William Friedkin in Quotes: 10 of the best quotes from The Exorcist and Sorcerer director

Legendary director William Friedkin has sadly died, aged 87. Here are his 10 best quotes on film, The Exorcist and his favourite scary movie.

By Graham Falk
Published 8th Aug 2023, 09:53 BST

One of the greatest directors of all time, William Friedkin changed the the landscape of horror forever when he terrified audiences the world over with the release of The Exorcist during the 1970s.

However, not only was he an acclaimed film director, he was also an incredibly interesting man with a wealth of rich quotes on film, life and even his ability to connect with people via the media of stress.

While he admitted he still loved old films, he recently revealed what his favourite scary movie was - and it is as recent as could be!

Want to know more about the man who made cinema history? Here are William Friedkin's 10 best quotes.

1. On the meaning of The Exorcist...

2. On authenticity in film....

3. On setting a mood...

4. On stress...

