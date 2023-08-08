A number of Hollywood stars have been paying tribute to legendary director William Friedkin after the Chicago born filmmaker died on Monday (August 7).

Lauded as one of the greatest directors of all time, Friedkin changed the landscape of horror forever when he released The Exorcist in 1974 and the child star of the film, Linda Blair, shared an emotional post on social media as she thanked him for 'changing her life forever'.

"How do you put in words appreciation to the person that changed your life forever, along with the world?" wrote Blair, who played Regan MacNeil in the horror classic.

"Billy Friedkin was a game changer, thought outside of the box, was a genius with an incredibly bold personality and extraordinary imagery that electrified colleagues and moviegoers alike and remained a true maverick throughout his career in the film industry."

Now 64, Blair shot to fame when she portrayed the character of Regan in the film, a possessed 12-year-old girl and the daughter of actress Chris MacNeil.

Caught between her mother's gruelling working schedule and her parents acrimonious divorce, the character becomes possessed by a demon named Pazuzu. Blair became synonymous with the horror genre after taking part in numerous iconic scenes from The Exorcist.

"Every actor wanted to work with him and maybe my story is the most poignant" wrote Blair.

"Taking a real 13-year-old and confirming my stability to endure the journey he was about to take me and the world on. His directing came with demanding guidance, commitment and strict work ethic. His creative licensing with my performance, always thought provoking and precise with his 'on point' direction for my performance as Regan. Pushing envelopes with ground breaking special effects to ensure my performance was nothing less than shocking and unforgettable.

"He fiercely protected me from the maddening crowds that reared their ugly heads back in the day of the movie's release.

"He understood my need to remain grounded in my nature, my love for animals and giving me my first prize horse which I named 'Best Director' in his honour. He supported my continued love for animals and my foundation Linda Blair Worldheart, to change the world for animals.

"He was my director, friend and protector. It was an honour to know him and I am deeply saddened at this time. He changed my life forever, along with the world through my performance, and all my performances throughout my career.

"RIP my dear friend...love, respect and deepest condolences to Sherry, Cedric and Jack."

Lords Of The Rings star Elijah Wood also paid tribute to Friedkin, taking to Twitter to say: "Aww man…a true cinematic master whose influence will continue to extend forever. So long, William Friedkin" while Oscar winning director Guillermo Del Toro added "The world has lost one of the Gods of Cinema. Cinema has lost a true Scholar and I have lost a dear, loyal and true friend. William Friedkin has left us. We were blessed to have him."