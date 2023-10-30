Fall Our Boy Glasgow Setlist: Here's what the emo band played at their epic OVO Hydro gig
A sell-out crowd were treated to a career-spanning set on Saturday night.
Earlier this year saw Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy release their eighth studio album, So Much (For) Stardust.
They've ben spending the last few months touring the world playing songs from the record, along with plenty of their classic hits, to sold-out audiences.
This week saw the So Much For (Tour) Dust arrive in Scotland, with a date at Glasgow's OVO Hydro.
Support was provided by American rapper Joseph Mulherin, better known by his stage name 'Nothing, Nowhere', followed by a set by American pop rock band PVRIS.
Then Fall Out Boy took to the stage to intro music of 'The Middle' by Jimmy Eat World and the band's own cover of Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start the Fire'.
Here's what they played in full.
- Love From the Other Side
- The Phoenix
- Sugar, We're Goin Down
- Uma Thurman
- A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More "Touch Me"
- Chicago Is So Two Years Ago
- Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy
- Calm Before the Storm
- This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race
- Disloyal Order of Water Buffaloes
- Heaven, Iowa
- Bang the Doldrums
- Headfirst Slide Into Cooperstown on a Bad Bet
- Fake Out
- What a Catch, Donnie
- Golden
- Don't Stop Believin' (Journey cover)
- Save Rock and Roll
- Baby Annihilation
- Enter Sandman (Metallica cover)
- Dance, Dance
- Hold Me Like a Grudge
- Young Volcanoes
- My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)
- Thnks fr th Mmrs
- Centuries
- Saturday
