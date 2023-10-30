Fall Out Boy played a sold out gig in Glasgow at the weekend.

Earlier this year saw Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy release their eighth studio album, So Much (For) Stardust.

They've ben spending the last few months touring the world playing songs from the record, along with plenty of their classic hits, to sold-out audiences.

This week saw the So Much For (Tour) Dust arrive in Scotland, with a date at Glasgow's OVO Hydro.

Support was provided by American rapper Joseph Mulherin, better known by his stage name 'Nothing, Nowhere', followed by a set by American pop rock band PVRIS.

Then Fall Out Boy took to the stage to intro music of 'The Middle' by Jimmy Eat World and the band's own cover of Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start the Fire'.

Here's what they played in full.