Fall Our Boy Glasgow Setlist: Here's what the emo band played at their epic OVO Hydro gig

A sell-out crowd were treated to a career-spanning set on Saturday night.

By David Hepburn
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:52 GMT
Fall Out Boy played a sold out gig in Glasgow at the weekend.
Fall Out Boy played a sold out gig in Glasgow at the weekend.

Earlier this year saw Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy release their eighth studio album, So Much (For) Stardust.

They've ben spending the last few months touring the world playing songs from the record, along with plenty of their classic hits, to sold-out audiences.

This week saw the So Much For (Tour) Dust arrive in Scotland, with a date at Glasgow's OVO Hydro.

Support was provided by American rapper Joseph Mulherin, better known by his stage name 'Nothing, Nowhere', followed by a set by American pop rock band PVRIS.

Then Fall Out Boy took to the stage to intro music of 'The Middle' by Jimmy Eat World and the band's own cover of Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start the Fire'.

Here's what they played in full.

  1. Love From the Other Side
  2. The Phoenix
  3. Sugar, We're Goin Down
  4. Uma Thurman
  5. A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More "Touch Me"
  6. Chicago Is So Two Years Ago
  7. Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy
  8. Calm Before the Storm
  9. This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race
  10. Disloyal Order of Water Buffaloes
  11. Heaven, Iowa
  12. Bang the Doldrums
  13. Headfirst Slide Into Cooperstown on a Bad Bet
  14. Fake Out
  15. What a Catch, Donnie
  16. Golden
  17. Don't Stop Believin' (Journey cover)
  18. Save Rock and Roll
  19. Baby Annihilation
  20. Enter Sandman (Metallica cover)
  21. Dance, Dance
  22. Hold Me Like a Grudge
  23. Young Volcanoes
  24. My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)
  25. Thnks fr th Mmrs
  26. Centuries
  27. Saturday
