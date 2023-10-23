One of the world's biggest emo bands touch down in Scotland later this week as part of a short UK tour.

Fall Out Boy will play Glasgow this week.

Earlier this year saw Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy release their eighth studio album, So Much (For) Stardust.

They've ben spending the last few months touring the world playing songs from the record, along with plenty of their classic hits, to sold-out audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week sees the So Much For (Tour) Dust arrive in the UK - and there's a Scottish date.

Here's what you need to know.

When are Fall Out Boy playing Glasgow?

Fall Out Boy will play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Saturday, October 28. Doors are at 6.30pm.

They are also playing Leeds, Manchester, London and Birmingham on their UK tour.

Is there a support act?

Two acts will be supporting Fall Out Boy at their Hydro gig. First up will be American rapper Joseph Mulherin, better known by his stage name Nothing, Nowhere. The crowd will then be treated to a set by American pop rock band PVRIS.

Are there age restrictions?

Only fans over the age of 14 can access the standing section.

What time will the band be on at?

There are no confirmed stage times, but the doors open at 6.30pm, so expect the first support to be on at around 7pm, the second at around 7.45pm and Fall Out Boy at around 9pm.

Can I still get tickets?

Limited tickets for the Hydro gig are available here.

What will Fall Out Boy play?

Fall Out Boy have been playing a broadly similar career-spanning setlist every night of their European 'So Much For (Tour) Dust' tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here's what they played at a recent gig in Munich. Expect to hear the majority of these songs in Glasgow.