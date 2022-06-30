Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz waded into the crowd wearing a kilt and Scotland football top during Wednesday's concert.

Fall Out Boy bass player and lyricist Pete Wentz changed into a vintage Scotland football top for the latter stages of his band’s 15-song set, which included hits like ‘Sugar, We’re Going Down’, ‘This Ain’t A Scene, It’s an Arms Race’, and ‘A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More “Touch Me”’.

He also wore a black kilt for the sold out gig at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park, where he waded into the audience to meet delighted fans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It wasn’t the only Scotland-centric part of the evening’s entertainment, with Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong frontman draping a Saltire over his shoulders for part of his band’s headline set.

He also sneaked a couple of locally-themed covers into the setlist, with a rendition of Lulu’s ‘Shout’ and a snippet of Travis’ ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’.

The latter might have played a more significant part in the performance, but the weather stayed blessedly dry despite a less-than-positive forecast.

The Hella Mega Tour also featured Australian punk band Amyl and the Sniffers who opened the gig, followed by Weezer, who included covers of Toto’s ‘Africa’ and Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’.

It was a long time in the waiting having been rescheduled twice due to Covid, while a Green Day concert at the same venue was cancelled at short notice in 2017, with organisers blaming heavy rain.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong draped a Scotland flag over his shoulders for part of his band's headline set.

The Red Hot Chilli Peppers are next up to play Bellahouston this Friday (July 1), while a number of other big concerts are set to take place in Glasgow’s Parks in the coming days, including Guns N’ Roses at Glasgow Green and Primal Scream at Queen's Park.

Read more:

Australian punk band Amyl and the Sniffers opened the massive gig at Bellahouston Park.