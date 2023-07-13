There's really no such thing as 'The Edinburgh Festival', with Scotland's Capital hosting a number of different festivals over the summer.

Street performers on the Royal Mile as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - the largest of the festivals in terms of ticket sales, numbers of venues and numbers of participants.

To let visitors know their Edinburgh Festival Fringe from their Edinburgh International Festival, we're giving you a quick rundown of everything cultural happening this July and August.

Taken together these events offer something for everyone, and earn Edinburgh the undisputed title of Festival City.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe

What is it?

The Edinburgh Fesival Fringe is the world's largest performance arts festival, set up in 1947 as an alternative to the Edinburgh International Festival. On a global scale only the Olympic Games and the World Cup sell more tickets and it takes over venues all over the city for much of August. It is an open-access festival, meaning anybody can participate in any genre of art. The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society publish a thick free programme every year containing most of the performances - which can be picked up in venues across Edinburgh before and during the event.

When does it take place?

This year's event is scheduled to take place between August 4-28, although there are often preview performances in the week before and a few extra events at the start of the week after.

Where does it take place?

In venues across Edinburgh - from proper theatres to temporary venues. The largest venues include The Pleasance, The Underbelly, The Gilded Balloon, The Monkey Barrel, The Stand, and the Assembly.

What are the highlights?

There is genuinely something for everybody at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - including hundreds of free events. Big names appearing at this year's event include Stewart Lee, Frank Skinner, Sir Cliff Richard, Gyles Brandreth, Clive Anderson, Gail Porter and Ken Loach.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets for all events are available to buy here.

Edinburgh International Festival

What is it?

First held in 1947, the Edinburgh International Festival has taken place every year since, other than in 2020 when the global pandemic forced it to be cancelled completely. It sees notable figures from the worlds of music and the performing arts invited to perform in the city. In recent years contemporary music has started to play a part, but traditionally the majority of events are classical music concerts, opera, theatre productions, and dance performances.

When does it take place?

The Edinburgh International Festival runs from August 5-28.

Where does it take place?

Like the Fringe, the International Festival takes place in venues across the city, with its headquarters at The Hub on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Key venues include The Lyceum, The Edinburgh Festival Theatre, The Usher Hall, The Queen's Hall, and The Edinburgh Playhouse.

What are the highlights?

This year;s hot ticket seems to be the National Theatre of Scotland's Thrown. Other eyecatching events include The Threepenny Opera, Food, Phaedra, Dusk, Dimanche, Life is a Dream, and the Opening and Closing Concerts.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets for all events can be bought here.

Edinburgh International Book Festival

What is it?

First taking place in a single tent in 1983, the Edinburgh International Book Festival was originally a biennial event but became an annual literary celebration in 1997. It invites hundred of authors, journalists, politicians and famous faces from around the world to come to the city to speak about both their books and those of others.

When does it take place?

The Edinburgh International Book Festival takes place from August 12–28.

Where does it take place?

The festival moved from its former home in Charlotte Square a couple of years ago. The majority of the events are now held at Edinburgh College of Art, alongside a leafy courtyard, bar, cafe and bookshop.

What are the highlights?

More than 470 authors and personalities are appearing including Greta Thunberg, Judy Murray, Denise Mina, Kezia Dugdale, Josie Long, James Kelman and Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir.

Where can I get tickets?

You can buy tickets here.

Edinburgh International Film Festival

What is it?

Established in 1947, the Edinburgh International Film Festival is the world's oldest continually running film festival. Threatened by financial problems last year, including the closing of its Edinburgh Filmhouse home, it is returning in 2023 as a scaled-back event showcasing a selection of films from around the world, from festival favourites to world premieres, as part of the Edinburgh International Festival.

When does it take place?

The shortened festival takes place over six days from August 18-23.

Where does it take place?

The majority of screenings are taking place in the Everyman Cinema in the St James Quarter and the nearby VUE Cinema.

What are the highlights?

The opening film is 'Silent Roar', filmed entirely on the Isle of Lewis, while Iranian refugee comedy 'Fremont' will close proceedings.

Inbetween, popular screenings will include documentary 'Choose Irvine Welsh', Ira Sachs’ French romantic drama 'Passages' and acclaimed Japanese animated sports film 'The First Slam Dunk'.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are available here.

Edinburgh Arts Festival

What is it?

The UK's largest annual celebration of visual art takes place across the city featuring everything from paintings to installations.

When does it take place?

The festival runs from August 11-27.

Where does it take place?

You can find art festival exhibitions in galleries across the city. If you piock up a programme it includes a map of all the venues and what you can see in them.

What are the highlights?

A major retrospective of one of Scotland's most loved artists, Peter Howson, is taking place at the City Art Centre. This exhibition showcases over 100 works, spanning more than four decades. It illustrates the breadth of Howson’s practice, from the early monumental paintings of Glasgow vagrants, through the harrowing times spent in Bosnia as a war artist, his Biblical subjects and his more recent visceral responses to the Covid pandemic and the ongoing Ukrainian war.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets for many of the exhibitions are free, but for those you have to pay for, you can buy tickets here.

Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

What is it?

First held in 1949 at the Ross Bandstand in Princes Street Gardens, the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is an annual show performed by British Armed Forces, Commonwealth and international military bands, and artistic performance teams.

When does it take place?

The tattoo is held most days between August 4-26.

Where does it take place?

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tatto takes place on the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle.

What are the highlights?

Organisers have revealed The United States Air Force Band will wow the crowds with a freestyle musical performance depicting America’s great songbook while The Trinidad & Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra feature contemporary Caribbean music from artists like Freetown Collective, DJ Private Ryan, Nailah Blackman and Skinny Fabulous.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are available here.

Foodies Festival

What is it?

Dedicated to all things culinary, the Foodie Festival incldes cooking demonstrations from celebrity chefs, Great British Bake Off stars teaching the tricks of their trade, win and cocktail tasting, street food stalls, artisan producers, a chilli eating competition and a kids cookery theatre.

When does it take place?

The Foodie Festival takes place over the weekend of August 4-6.

Where does it take place?

The festival's home is Edinburgh's Inverleith Park.

What are the highlights?

Chefs and bakers appearing include Emma Hanley, Laura Michael, Diana Thompson, Dean Banks, Gary Maclean, The Hebridean Baker, Sarah Rankin and Jimmy Lee. There will also be music from An ABBA Dream, Calum Bowie and Callum Beattie.

Where can I get tickets?

You can pick up tickets for the event here.

Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival

What is it?

From Arild Andersen to Zoe Rahman, the festival will to present over 110 jazz and blues concerts featuring top Scottish bands, international stars and festival favourites, alongside new names.

When does it take place?

The 45th Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival will take place from 14-23 July

Where does it take place?

In venues across the city, including La Belle Angele, The George Square Spiegeltent, The Queen's Hall and The St Bride's Centre.

What are the highlights?

Those taking part include Zoe Rahman, Arild Andersen, Lakecia Benjamin, Fergus McCreadie, Tenement Jazz Band, Potato Head Jazz Band, Hamilton Loomis, Maggie Bell, Marianne McGregor, Kultura, Hamish Stuart & The Tomorrow Band, Nubiyan Twist, and Theon Cross.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets for all things jazz and blues are available here.

Edinburgh Food Festival

What is it?

If one food festival isn't enough, then Edinburgh has you covered. This one promises amazing street food as well as a producers market and a wide range of live cooking demonstrations.

When does it take place?

The Edinburgh Food Festival runs from July 21 - 30.

Where does it take place?

The festival's home is in George Square Gardens.

What are the highlights?

Celebrity chefs confirmed so far include Vijaya Kunaparaju and Sarah Rankin.

Where can I get tickets?